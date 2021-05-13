Top Hamas Terrorist Leaders Use Twitter to Encourage Violence While Trump is Permanently Banned

Palestinians dressed as suicide bombers, put fake explosives on a small child December 9, 2001 after marching in commemoration of the 14th anniversary of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, in Ain El Helweh, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon. The camp is home to more than 40,000 Palestinian refugees …
Courtney Kealy/Getty Images
Madeleine Hubbard

The top two Hamas leaders are using Twitter to actively encourage violence against Israel while former President Donald Trump is permanently banned from the social media platform.

Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau and de facto head of the Gaza Strip Ismail Haniyeh uses Twitter to glorify child “martyrs” among other things:

In a deleted post, Haniyeh celebrated a bombing in Tel Aviv:

In another since-deleted post online, Haniyeh said, “God willing, we will stop our short-range missiles and use long-range missiles” to attack Israel:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Considered second in command of Hamas, Mousa Mohammed Abu Marzook also uses Twitter to encourage violence against Israel, saying, “Do not coexist with the occupation,” to his more than 360,000 followers:

In English, both leaders shared they will use everything from bare hands to rockets to “defend our ppl & their rights!”

Last week, Abu Marzook warned online “that the occupation will pay the price for what it does in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa,” foreshadowing the rocket attacks from Gaza on Israeli civilians.

Other global leaders, including Iranian Ayatollah Khamenei, also use Twitter to encourage followers to fight Israel:

In January, Trump was permanently banned from the social media giant, “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” according to a statement from Twitter.

As reported last week by Breitbart News, even social media accounts that mirror Trump’s posts to his website are banned by Twitter:

Trump launched his new website, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump,” yesterday. The platform allows the president to communicate directly to his followers.

Shortly afterwards, an account seemingly linked to the website, @DJTDesk appeared on Twitter, only to be swiftly banned by the far-left platform.

Twitter has not publicly stated if they plan to ban accounts encouraging violence against Israel.

