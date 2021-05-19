Nikki Haley Slams Joe Biden over Call for Israel to ‘De-escalate’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed President Joe Biden on Wednesday over his call on Israel to “de-escalate” its defensive war against Palestinian Hamas terrorists.

The White House reported that Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation that “he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire.” Meanwhile, Hamas continued to fire rockets at Israeli civilians, and several rockets were fired from Lebanon.

Haley tweeted:

Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens. It would be unacceptable if one of our allies called for de-escalation if Washington DC were targeted by rockets. We must stand with Israel against terrorism. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 19, 2021

Democrats have increasingly been demanding a ceasefire, despite the ongoing threat to Israeli civilians, and the fact that Hamas said earlier in the week that a ceasefire would be on its terms, signaling a victory for the terror group and its Iranian sponsors.

The Biden administration began the conflict nearly two weeks ago with criticism of Israel, then shifted toward defending Israel’s right to defend itself, holding off a vote at the United Nations Security Council on a resolution demanding a ceasefire. However, Biden has indicated that he does not intend to oppose those in his party who want a ceasefire for much longer.

On Tuesday, the president gave a shout-out to Rep. “Rashid” [sic] Tlaib (D-MI), a Palestinian American with a history of antisemitic rhetoric.

Tlaib had confronted Biden on the tarmac in Michigan and challenged him to do more to stop Israel’s war effort.

Haley was a staunch defender of the U.S.-Israel alliance during her tenure at the UN. She is considered a possible presidential contender.

