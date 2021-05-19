WATCH: Masked Pro-Palestinian Mob Allegedly Attacks Jewish Diners in Los Angeles

A group of men, wearing Palestinian kaffiyehs around their heads as masks, allegedly attacked a group of Jewish diners at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening in what authorities are investigating as a possible antisemitic hate crime.

CBS Los Angeles reported:

Authorities are investigating whether an attack on diners that occurred outside a Beverly Grove restaurant late Tuesday night was a Jewish hate crime. The brawl occurred a little before 10 p.m. outside Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard. Witnesses said a mob of pro-Palestinians attacked a group of Jewish men who were dining at the restaurant. Cell phone video showed a group of men get out of the car and start to attack them while yelling racial slurs. … One of the diners, who is not Jewish, told CBSLA a caravan waving pro-Palestinian flags approached and then began throwing bottles at him and the group he was dining with. The man said he is a photographer and the group was meeting at the restaurant to plan a wedding.

There were reportedly no injuries or arrests at the time.

Video of the apparent skirmish emerged, as reported by the Times of Israel:

Jews are being attacked in Los Angeles by Palestinians who seek them out and beat them up! If you wonder what does the words radical Islamists mean? THIS IS IT! If you still wonder if this whole war is anti-Zionism or antisemitism, this is your answer… pic.twitter.com/DHdZn6rIdS — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) May 19, 2021

There’s no excuse for this behavior pic.twitter.com/T1aQ5yoHBk — Sarai (Sarah Idan) Miss Iraq (@RealSarahIdan) May 19, 2021

The Times of Israel added further details, citing Israeli news outlet Channel 12:

Haim Yisraeli tells Channel 12 dozens of people waving Palestinian flags badly beat diners after asking “who is Jewish.” “I’ve lived here nearly 10 years and I don’t remember such an incident of violence toward Israelis.”

There have been other antisemitic attacks across the country, including the vandalism of a synagogue near Chicago on Sunday, where a “Freedom for Palestine” sign was found near a broken window.

