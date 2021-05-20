Former President George W. Bush told Fox News on Wednesday the current conflict between Israel and Gaza is “Iranian influence targeted toward Israel,” and an attempt to dissolve the Trump administration-brokered normalization deals between the Jewish state and Arab nations.

Bush also rejected the Biden administration’s assertion the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was “the only way to have a long-term outcome that’s peaceful and lasting,” and said it would be “very difficult at this stage.”

He went on: “I wish, obviously, all of us should hope there’s not violence, but what I think you’re seeing playing out is Iranian influence targeted toward Israel, and trying to break up alliances that were formed in the previous administration called the Abraham Accords.”

The Trump administration led four historic normalization agreements, the so-called Abraham Accords, between Israel and Muslim and Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday celebrated the signing of the “Abraham Accords,” a peace deal between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates brokered by the United States. https://t.co/kim5DSQiPs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 15, 2020