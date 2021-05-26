WATCH: Hamas Leader in Gaza Brandishes Child in Terrorist Garb, Holding ‘Firearm’

Yahya Sinwar, the Gaza leader of the Palestinian Hamas terrorist group, emerged out of hiding this week to attend a rally at which he held up a child in military fatigues, a green Islamist headband, and brandishing an object resembling a machine gun.

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted a clip of a video of the rally, calling the prop a “firearm,” though it was not clear whether the gun is real.

Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, came out of hiding for a photo op. Watch him proudly display a child holding a firearm. Does this look like an organization that wants peace? pic.twitter.com/omYzV04yR3 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 26, 2021

As the Times of Israel reported, Sinwar made his first public appearance since the conflict on Saturday, the day after a ceasefire went into effect.

Hamas leaders claimed victory, despite the fact that Israel destroyed much of their terrorist infrastructure and killed dozens of their leaders. The co-founder of Hamas boasted in an interview with Sky News (UK) that the terrorist group deliberately targeted Israel’s civilian population centers.

The IDF claims that nearly 16% of rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists during the 12-day conflict actually fell in Gaza, rather than reaching Israel. Some of those rockets killed Palestinian civilians, including children.

Hamas indoctrinates Palestinian children to become jihadis, willing to kill Israeli civilians — and, if need be, killing themselves in the process.

In 2014, an academic journal noted that Hamas also used child labor in the construction of its underground tunnel network, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of children.

