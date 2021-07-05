WATCH: Jewish Man Abused Twice in One Hour on London Public Transport

A Jewish man was subjected to abuse and death threats twice within the space of an hour on London’s public transportation, amid a major rise in antisemitic incidents in the UK.

“My brother [who is visibly Jewish] was attacked on the 113 bus, heading in direction of Oxford Circus, London at 11:33PM and threatened to ‘slit his throat for Palestine,’” Shlomie Liberow tweeted.

“Will anything be done about this rampant #Antisemitism?” he asked.

“Identifiably Jewish people face extreme racism on a daily occurrence,” he added.

The Jewish man was also called a “f***ing scumbag” and told by his abuser that he would “f***ing beat the shit out of you.”

A video showed a man banging on the door and yelling antisemitic slurs. As well as being told he would “slit his throat,” the man also threatened to “shank” the Jewish man.

Liberow later posted a follow up on Twitter: “An hour prior, he had another antisemitic encounter” on London’s underground subway, and was accompanied by a video showing a group of England soccer supporters making antisemitic comments.

“How proud I am to be English tonight where someone visibly jewish can not use public transport without hearing ‘I [f***ing] hate the jews,’” Liberow said. “So depressing…”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Liberow said, “Walking in the street or using public transport when visibly Jewish, such as by wearing a kippah, is likely to invite abuse.”

“This happens all the time to friends and is rather normal, but seems to have increased in recent times,” he said. “The issue is historic police inaction means it’s often unreported.”

Antisemitic incidents have soared in the UK in recent months.

The Community Security Trust (CST) security group reported 351 anti-Semitic incidents between May 8 and 31, making it the highest tally since it began recording.