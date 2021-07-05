Report: Iran’s Doomsday Clock on Israel Shuts Down Due to Electricity Shortage

Iran’s doomsday clock counting down the days until Israel’s destruction has reportedly shut down due to electricity shortages that are the result of Trump-era economic sanctions and mismanagement by the country’s theocratic regime.

A clock was unveiled at an anti-Israel rally in June 2017 attended by “moderate” President Hassan Rouhani as part of annual “Quds Day” observations, during the final days of Ramadan. The clock picked a remarkably specific timeline for Israel’s destruction: 8,411 days, roughly 23 years, fulfilling a 2015 prediction by the country’s top leader, Ali Khamenei.

The UK Independent reported at the time that crowds chanted anti-Israel slogans and burned Israeli and U.S. flags.

The Jerusalem Post wondered openly whether the countdown clock would join “history’s list of failed predictions.”

Now, apparently, the clock has stopped, thanks to nationwide power shortages, according to journalist Assad Hanna:

Iranian regime’s countdown to Israel’s annihilation clock has stopped working because of the power outages that have swept across Iran. pic.twitter.com/plWyIytqnl — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) July 5, 2021

Israelis took to mocking the clock on social media:

A few years ago, Iran's radical regime created a "clock" that counts down to Israel's "destruction". Following repeated power cuts in recent days the clock has stopped. Perhaps instead of developing nuclear weapons they should concentrate on developing renewable energies. pic.twitter.com/XymRieIUtH — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) July 5, 2021

So I have time to do a quick grocery run? https://t.co/6AEbfiIrIj — Asher Fredman אשר פרדמן (@fredman_a) July 5, 2021

It is unclear whether the specific clock unveiled in 2017 is the same device as the clock displayed at a roadside, above.

President Joe Biden is seeking to entice Iran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal that then-President Barack Obama agreed to join in the months shortly after that clock was unveiled.

Biden is offering the prospects of sanctions relief to the regime, though there has been little progress in indirect talks.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new novel, Joubert Park, tells the story of a Jewish family in South Africa at the dawn of the apartheid era. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, recounts the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.