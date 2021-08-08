Iran was behind a deadly drone attack last month on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, a U.S Defense Department team concluded Saturday.

Two crewmen, a British and a Romanian national, died in the terrorist assault.

The U.S. Central Command announced its conclusion in a statement after an investigation by an expert team from the USS Ronald Reagan dispatched to examine evidence and interview crew members of the Mercer Street tanker who survived the July 30 attack.

After two unsuccessful attacks the evening before, the Liberia-flagged tanker was struck with a drone loaded with military-grade explosives that left a six-foot hole in the pilothouse and killed two crew members, the team found.

As Breitbart News reported, Israel came to a similar conclusion five days earlier, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid saying Iran’s latest attacks “are on international trade routes. This is an attack on freedom of movement. This is an international crime.” “What is the international community going to do about it? Does international law still exist? Does the world have the ability and the will to enforce it?” he asked. “If the answer is yes, the world needs to act now.”