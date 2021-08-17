Israel Demands International Response over Palestinian Burning Swastika, Star of David

Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz has called on the international community and the Palestinian government to take action after Palestinians set fire to a Star of David combined with a swastika during riots in the West Bank on Saturday.

“The use of Nazi symbols by Palestinians during protests in Judea and Samaria is a serious offense. I call on the international community and the Palestinian Authority to condemn this unequivocally and to take action against the instigators who crossed a red line,” Gantz said.

This is not 1939. It’s 2021. Palestinians burn the Star of David with swastika in front of a Jewish community near Nablus. This is our “peaceful” neighbors. Tell the world. #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/XI8VmhkMi9 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) August 14, 2021

In protest over the Israeli outpost community of Evyatar, Palestinians constructed a large swastika inside a Star of David which they then set alight. Protesters also burned tires, threw firecrackers and other explosive devices in a bid to drive out the Jewish settlers illegally residing in Evyatar.

Saturday marked 100 days since the rioting began.

فعاليات الإرباك الليلي تتواصل على جبل صبيح في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس وإشعال للإطارات المطاطية بالقرب من البؤرة الإستيطانية المقامة على أراضي الجبل pic.twitter.com/Lt2Dzh2i2j — فلسطين الآن (@paltimes2015) August 14, 2021

Israel in June struck a deal with the settlers to leave the area immediately so that the Defense Ministry can survey the area and see if it was possible to establish a legal community on the land. In the interim, the makeshift buildings they erected would be turned into an army base.

انفجار ضخم خلال فعاليات الإرباك الليلي التي انطلقت قبل قليل قرب البؤرة الاستيطانية في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس. pic.twitter.com/KM9qe6oRP8 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 14, 2021

“We strongly condemn the use of Nazi symbols during the violent riots organized next to the village of Beita. In using these symbols of hate, the demonstrators crossed a line in a way which contradicts moral and basic human values. This type of act does not represent the values of any society, particularly not the Palestinian one,” said Major General Rassan Alian, the head of COGAT (Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories).

“The use of such symbols takes us back to mankind’s darkest time in human history. Therefore, anyone who took part in this dreadful event should be ashamed of himself. Any comparison between Nazi and Zionist ideas indicates just how ignorant the person who does such a thing really is, both historically and morally. We strongly condemn this shameful act and call upon the Palestinian people to do the same,” Alian added.