Sarah Silverman Blasts Squad Over Iron Dome Opposition: ‘People Like Dead Jews’

Jewish-American comedian Sarah Silverman slammed “her girls” in the Squad last week over their attempt to defund Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, and called the congresswomen out for failing to denounce the Hamas terror group, which launches the rockets that the Iron Dome intercepts.

“It’s just frustrating cause my girls in the Squad really didn’t want it to be funded. They wanted to defund it,” the leftwing entertainer said.

“All the Iron Dome does is protect civilians from getting hit by missiles and bombs. What do you think might happen if you take away the one thing that protects people from missiles in a place where missiles are constantly flying at you? That’s dark.”

The Squad, comprising progressive House Democrats Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Cori Bush (D-MO), and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), mostly chose to vote against a $1 billion legislation to fund the Iron Dome. The vote came a day after the funding was removed from a wider spending bill following pressure from the Squad.

The money would be used to replenish Israel’s supply of interceptors for its Iron Dome missile defense system, which was largely depleted during the 11-day conflict with Gaza in May, during which more than 4,500 rockets were fired into Israel.

Ocasio-Cortez voted “present” on the bill after crying on the House floor. She later took to Twitter to apologize for voting as such, explaining that she was “opposed to this bill” in which the US government “has handed unconditional aid to the Israeli government.”

Silverman also critiqued the Squad for never mentioning Hamas and its crimes towards Israeli civilians.

“It’s so bizarre. Why do none of them even mention Hamas? A group that until just a few years ago, had a mission statement that said ‘Kill all Jews.’ A group that just congratulated the Taliban for taking over Afghanistan,” she said. “You are kidding yourself if you think that Hamas is good for Palestine.”

“Please do not defund the Iron Dome. My family lives there. It just seems to prove the point that I didn’t think existed – people really only like Jews if they’re suffering. Dead Jews get a lot of honor. [The Squad’s] domestic policies completely align with mine, but they make it hard. Not having the Iron Dome is gonna kill people. I am for a Palestinian state, but I do also believe there should be an Israel too. There are Muslim states all over the place. We can’t have one Jewish state?”

In June, Silverman tweeted her wish that there were a “progressive Jewess” in the Squad. Ilhan Omar responded with a smile emoji, “You could run and join us.”