Kamala Harris: Singling out Israel Is Antisemitism

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned singling out Israel “because of anti-Jewish hatred” at an address at the Anti-Defamation League’s Never is Now summit on antisemitism.

“I want to be very clear about this: When Jews are targeted because of their beliefs or their identity, when Israel is singled out because of anti-Jewish hatred, that is antisemitism and that is unacceptable,” Harris told the ADL virtual summit on Sunday evening.

“In two days, we will mark 83 years since Kristallnacht, a night of unthinkable evil – that foreshadowed more evil to come,” she said, referring to the pogrom carried out against Jews across Nazi Germany on November 9-10, 1938. “Sadly, we know that antisemitism is not a relic of the past. In recent years, the Jewish American community has faced an alarming rise in hate crimes,” she added.

“Four years ago, white supremacists descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, spreading hatred and instigating violence. Three years ago, we suffered the most deadly attack on the American Jewish community in the history of our nation at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” she said.