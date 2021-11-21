South African Immigrant, Paratrooper Identified as Fatality of Jerusalem Terror Attack

A 25-year-old immigrant from South Africa, Eli Kay, was killed in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday in a shooting attack carried out by a Palestinian terrorist from the Hamas terror group.

Kay, who was employed at the Western Wall as a tour guide, immigrated to Israel in 2017 to volunteer as a lone soldier in the the Paratroopers Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces.

He was joined later by other members of his family.

“He was the first to come to Israel from our family,” Kay’s brother Kasriel told reporters on Sunday evening. “He was the first to join the army as a combat soldier, and then the rest of the brothers. We gave everything for this country.”

He added that the family would build something in his memory “so we will truly remember him eternally.”

Kay’s fiance, Jen Schiff, said: “Eli loved this country. He fought for it. He is the strongest person I have ever known, emotionally and physically. He always treated everyone with love and respect.”

The South African Board of Jewish Deputies released a statement saying it was “devastated” by the news of Kay’s death.

“The South African Jewish community is reeling from shock,” the statement said. “Our heartfelt condolences go to his parents Avi and Devora Kay, his fiancée and his family and friends in Israel and South Africa. May his memory be a blessing.”

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation said Kay “worked with great devotion.”

“He raised the spirits of everyone. He did his holy work with dedication and loyalty,” the statement said.

Kay was walking near the Western Wall when the terrorist opened fire, killing Kay and wounding four others.

The terrorist, 42-year-old Fadi Abu Shkhaidem from east Jerusalem, fired several rounds from a Beretta M12 submachine gun before he was shot dead by security forces.

He was identified by Hamas as leader in the terror group’s political wing from the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem.

The attack came 48-hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to designate all of Hamas, and not just its political wing, a terrorist organization.

The victims were evacuated to hospitals in Jerusalem. A fatally wounded man in his 40s died on arrival at Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus.

Three of the victims had just finished praying at the nearby Western Wall, and were still wrapped in prayer shawls and wearing tefillin (phylacteries).

One of them, speaking from his hospital bed, credited the small black box of his forehead tefillin as having saved his life because it prevented the bullet from reaching his head.

Two police officers, aged 30 and 31, were also lightly injured likely by shrapnel, Israel Police said.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack, said it was planned in advance. “His wife went abroad 3 days ago, his children are abroad,” Barlev said. Prior to carrying out the attack, Abu Shehadam, wrote in a Facebook post in Arabic, “God determines our destiny, but most people do not know. The question of our destiny is a question that God determines, God in His wisdom and greatness, He chooses whoever He wants and presents them to their destiny.”