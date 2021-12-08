Amid Reports of Strikes on Iranian Targets in Syria, Bennett Warns ‘Israel Won’t Stop for One Second’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday the military was always fighting “bad forces” in the region, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli airstrike targeting an arms shipment from Iran at the the Latakia port overnight.

“We’re pushing back on the bad forces of this region, day and night. We won’t stop for one second. This happens almost daily. In the face of destructive forces, we will continue to act, we will be persistent and we will not tire,” the prime minister said according to a readout from his office.

According to Syrian state news agency SANA, fighter jets struck the port at around 1:20 a.m. A huge blaze erupted following several explosions, the likely result of arms detonating.

The strike comes as Syria’s foreign minister is on an official visit to Iran. The Islamic Republic has recently deployed advanced anti-aircraft missile batteries in Syria in an attempt to intercept Israeli jets.

Israeli media cited senior Israeli military officials as claiming that Israel has destroyed 75 percent of Iranian arms in Syria, in addition to deterring both Iranian and Syrian forces.

Airstrikes attributed to Israel have targeted Iranian-manufactured weaponry including drones, rockets, and air defense systems, the officials claimed.