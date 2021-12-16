One Israeli Killed, Two Injured In Palestinian Terror Shooting

One Israeli man was killed and two were injured in a shooting attack by Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank on Thursday night, Israeli officials said.

The three victims were shot while driving outside the illegal settlement outpost of Homesh.

Israeli troops were called to the scene, and set up checkpoints in a bid to catch the shooters.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences to the family and vowed that security forces capture the terrorists.

The latest attack comes amid a spate of similar terror attacks in recent weeks.

Last week, an Israeli woman was stabbed and moderately wounded by a Palestinian teenaged girl while taking her children to school in the flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem.