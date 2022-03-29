Report: Israeli Ex-Commandos Secretly Train Ukrainian Civilians

A group of former Israeli commandos has been training Ukrainian civilians at an undisclosed location in western Ukraine, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said.

Most of the local civilians, men and women, have never undergone any military training and have no experience holding weapons. The program started as a rescue mission for stranded Jews but escalated when it became clear that people were needed to fight.

“The entire country has re-organized itself for war in a very short period of time,” an Israeli instructor told the newspaper.

“I’ve seen them change. After spending a few hours with a group that includes a waiter, a chef and a lawyer, I saw it fall into place.”

“Many of them threw up because of the effort and the shock; it wasn’t easy for them, but I saw them go aside, throw up, calm themselves down and come back because there’s just no other option,” he said.

The ex-commando in charge of the program, identified as “Danny,” was in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014.

“When you first arrive in a country facing annihilation, you realize the responsibility you have to your own country, the importance of joining the IDF… of protecting your homeland,” he said.

“Our actions here show why our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will also serve in the military. This place is proof of that,” Danny said. “There’s evil in the world.”

One Israeli official told the newspaper Israel’s political and military brass is aware of the program and while it doesn’t condone it, is choosing to turn a blind eye.

“We are all united in our support and solidarity toward the Ukrainian nation… which has been exposed to the worst kind of Russian aggression,” the official said.

“That’s why we know and choose to look the other way,” the official added.

Asked by one of the Ukrainian civilians why he would volunteer to do such a thing, another Israeli instructor answered: “We’re not only fighting for Ukraine, but for ourselves. If Ukraine falls, people who oppose democracy will raise their heads, it will encourage malign forces all over the world and Putin will want to help them.”

There have also been several reports emerging of Israeli ex-soldiers from elite commando units joining the fight against Russia.