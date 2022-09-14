Wig Saves NYC Orthodox Jewish Woman Shot in Head

An Orthodox Jewish woman from Brooklyn, NY, thanked her lucky stars over the weekend after she was the victim of a drive-by shooting and her wig absorbed the blow of the projectiles.

The woman, 21, was standing at a street corner in Williamsburg when a dark car approached her. A passenger in the rear seat lowered the window, pulled out a weapon, and opened fire with rounds described by police as “beads of some kind”.

The woman escaped unscathed after her wig, which many Orthodox Jewish women wear as a religious head covering, was struck by the rounds.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been apprehended.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were filmed Thursday as they attacked Jews in Manhattan. https://t.co/0JEvY8zdFK — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 21, 2021

The shooting is the latest in a spate of violent attacks against Orthodox Jewish residents of Brooklyn, especially on visibly Jewish men.

Many of the recent attackers were Muslims. In one case, a Jewish teen was beaten in the face after refusing to say Free Palestine.