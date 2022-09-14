Wig Saves NYC Orthodox Jewish Woman Shot in Head

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Deborah Brand

An Orthodox Jewish woman from Brooklyn, NY, thanked her lucky stars over the weekend after she was the victim of a drive-by shooting and her wig absorbed the blow of the projectiles.

The woman, 21, was standing at a street corner in Williamsburg when a dark car approached her. A passenger in the rear seat lowered the window, pulled out a weapon, and opened fire with rounds described by police as “beads of some kind”.

The woman escaped unscathed after her wig, which many Orthodox Jewish women wear as a religious head covering, was struck by the rounds.

The suspects fled the scene and have not been apprehended.

The shooting is the latest in a spate of violent attacks against Orthodox Jewish residents of Brooklyn, especially on visibly Jewish men.

Many of the recent attackers were Muslims. In one case, a Jewish teen was beaten in the face after refusing to say Free Palestine.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.