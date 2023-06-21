Israel Drones Palestinian Terrorists in Car; First ‘Targeted Killing’ Since 2006

Israel used a drone to destroy a car in Samaria (the northern West Bank) on Wednesday that it says contained three Palestinian terrorists who had just attacked a checkpoint and were involved in recent terror attacks.

Following ISA intelligence, IDF soldiers identified a terrorist cell inside a suspicious vehicle a short while ago, after the cell carried out a shooting adjacent to the town of Jalamah. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/oSj9WXbZOS — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 21, 2023

The strike, known as a “targeted killing,” was the first carried out by Israel on a Palestinian target since 2006, and came after Palestinian terrorists killed four Israeli civilians near the community of Eli in Samaria.

That attack, in turn, came after five Palestinians were killed when Palestinian terrorists opened fire on Israeli soldiers in the town of Jenin who were arresting a suspect, wounding seven of them. The Israelis returned fire.

The Times of Israel reported:

The strike marked the first targeted killing in the West Bank since 2006, according to the Israel Defense Forces, and came after attack helicopters were used in a military raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin earlier this week, also for the first time in some two decades. … IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters that three Palestinians were killed in the strike carried out by an Elbit Hermes 450 drone, operated by the Artillery Corps. The men were likely affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group or Hamas, he said, but added that their identities were still being verified.

Some Israelis went on a “rampage” through the Palestinian town of Turmus Ayya on Wednesday, in apparent reprisal for Tuesday’s terror attack. The Jerusalem Post reported that one Palestinian was killed in the violence.

