Syria’s two main airports were taken out of service Thursday by simultaneous Israeli missile strikes, Syrian state media said, in the first such attack since Hamas terrorists launched their assault on Israel.

AFP reports Israeli missile strikes have caused the grounding of flights at the airports in the capital Damascus and northern city Aleppo, both of which are controlled by the government of war-torn Syria.

The “simultaneous” strikes “damaged runways in the two airports, putting them out of service”, state media said, citing an unidentified military source via Reuters.

Sources told the outlet the strikes on the airports are intended to disrupt Iranian supply lines to Syria and thence Israel.

A Syria military source cited by state news agency SANA said “bursts of missiles” hit the two airports at the same time, in what he said was a bid to distract the world’s attention from Israel’s war with Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it does not comment on such reports.

The missile attacks also came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel, and hours after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a telephone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, called on Arab and Islamic countries to cooperate in confronting Israel.