WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT *** Hamas Terrorist Calls Family While He Kills Israelis

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a recording Friday that it said was a conversation between a Palestinian Hamas terrorist and his commander as the terrorist was killing innocent Israeli civilians that he and fellow terrorists pulled from their homes Oct. 7.

The call is the second that the IDF has released. In both calls, the terrorist is determined to boast about what he has done; in this second call, he specifically asks the person on the other end of the call to listen to the gunshots and to record the audio.

Israel Defense Forces

The transcript includes the following sequence:

Terrorist: I swear to Allah we will destroy them! Go outside, man, go outside, bad man, come to the road, go outside. Voice: He says he is killing people. Terrorist: Go outside. Search inside the house. Go, bastard, son of a bastard. [Gunshots] Terrorist: What’s left? Someone give an update. … Terrorist: Record the call quickly, we are inside. Who is shooting here? Hello? Voice: Yes, yes, I’m here. Terrorist: Record the conversation, we are inside. The bastards live happily, and we are displaced. I will curse their honor one by one. Move forward, move forward, whoever is caught. Kill him. Listen to the shots, listen. [Gun cocking, firing] Terrorist: Did you hear? … Terrorist: Ah, stay with me, you will hear the shots now. Abu Haila, you found someone inside? … I want to shoot the door, open it. [Gunshots] Terrorist: Because the children want to talk to their parents and say goodbye, I’ll get back to you.

Hamas terrorists killed over 1,400 people in Israel , the vast majority of them civilians. Well over 4,000 were wounded, and over 200 were taken as hostages to the Gaza Strip.

