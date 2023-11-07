Israel Dedicates Memorial to Fallen Soldiers, Police of October 7 and Aftermath

Israel dedicated a memorial Monday at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem to the soldiers and police who fell defending the country during the Hamas terror attack of October 7, 2023, and to those who have fallen in the war against terrorism since.

In a statement, the Israeli defense and police agencies said:

Yesterday (Monday, 6 November 2023), the Israel Ministry of Defense hosted a ceremony at the National Memorial Hall on Mount Herzl, where commemorative plaques were unveiled. These plaques bear the names of those who have bravely fallen in the ongoing war to honor their memory. During the ceremony, a total of 394 commemorative plaques were revealed, accompanied by the lighting of candles in honor of those who fell in battle. Among those honored were soldiers, police officers, and ISA security personnel. A personal memorial service will be conducted for each of the fallen on the anniversary of their falling as part of the customary observance at the National Memorial Hall.

More than 300 soldiers fell on October 7 alone, and nearly 60 police officers have been killed — including one murdered this week in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem.

Roughly 30 IDF soldiers have fallen in Gaza.

The lost soldiers and police officers represent every religious and ethnic group in Israel, testifying to the diversity of the country, and to the fact that Hamas did not discriminate among its victims.

