Bereaved Parents of Fallen American-Israeli Officer Rose Lubin: ‘She Was a Hero’

JERUSALEM, Israel — The parents and grandparents of Rose Lubin, 20, who defended her community against Hamas terrorists on October 7 but was stabbed to death in a terror attack last week, were comforted Sunday by dozens of local well-wishers.

Lubin, a singer and former cheerleader, and female wrestler, had immigrated to Israel and joined the police force. Her kibbutz (communal farm), Sa’ad, a religious community, was one of the few to fend off the Hamas attack with relatively few casualties.

As Breitbart News reported, she was stabbed nearly a month later in a terror attack as she patrolled the Old City of Jerusalem. Eyewitnesses said that she fought the terrorist and likely prevented him from wounding or killing other people in the area.

The Times of Israel covered her funeral:

Lubin was recalled as a wonderful big sister to her younger siblings, a colorful, wise soul who was a staunch vegan, fierce wrestler, joyful cheerleader at Dunwoody High School and longtime Zionist. … Lubin’s mother, Robin Lubin, thanked God for choosing her to be Rose’s mother, using the Hebrew term ema. She read from Rose’s bat mitzvah speech, in which her daughter declared her desire to “create a mind-blowing life story.” … Rose’s father, David Lubin, spoke about his daughter’s first trips to Israel, her committed Jewish family in Atlanta and her decision at a young age to move to Israel and join the army.

At the gathering, known in Jewish tradition as a shiva — because the grieving family is meant to sit (lashevet) for seven (sheva) days — Robin Lubin read selections from her daughter’s notebooks, including her high school weightlifting routine:

David Lubin recounted his experience walking through the streets of the Old City, where his daughter had worked. He also told visitors that his daughter never spoke ill of others, and would have been gratified by people doing good deeds in her memory.

