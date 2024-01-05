Israeli Father, Tamir Adar, 38, Declared Dead; Murdered by Hamas

Tamir Adar, 38, a married father of two, was declared dead on Friday, as his community of Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that he had been murdered by Hamas on October 7, and not a hostage in Gaza, as was previously thought.

In a press release, Kibbutz Nir Oz said:

It is with great sorrow that Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Tamir Adar from the October 7th massacre. Tamir was 38 years old. He was born and raised in the Kibbutz, where he lived with his family – his wife Hadas and his two children, aged 3.5 and 7. Tamir was a farmer and an educator. A family man who loved the outdoors. He was an avid fan of the Maccabi Tel Aviv football club and was always surrounded by his many friends. His grandmother, 85 year old Yafa Adar, was abducted by Hamas and was released after 49 days. May his memory be a blessing.

The Times of Israel reported that Tamir Adar was among those who had defended the kibbutz, one of the hardest hit in the October 7 attack, from Hamas terrorists:

Adar was part of the kibbutz’s emergency response squad, and left his house at 6:30 a.m. on October 7 when he received an alert that hundreds of terrorists had infiltrated the kibbutz. He texted his wife, Hadas, and told her to stay locked inside with their two young children. The three survived the attack, while Adar was killed fighting the terrorists and his body was abducted to Gaza.

…In posts on Facebook as his death was announced, friends and family remembered Adar as an educator and a budding farmer, a hobby he had taken up only in recent years. It is thought that 132 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, though not all of them are thought to be alive.

