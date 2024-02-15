Kibbutz Nir Oz: Yair Yaakov, 59, Was Murdered by Hamas

Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the hardest-hit communities in the October 7 Hamas terror attack, announced Thursday that it had learned that 59-year-old Yair Yaakov had been murdered on October 7, and that Hamas had taken his body to Gaza.

In a statement, the kibbutz said:

With great sorrow Kibbutz Nir Oz announces the murder of Yair (Yaya) Yaakov. Yair was 59 years old, and a resident of Nir Oz. He was kidnapped along with his partner Meirav Tal, who was released. Yair is survived by 3 children, Shir (21), Or (17) and Yagil (13). His two youngest sons were also kidnapped on October 7th and were released. Yair worked in the Kibbutz Alumim garage, he was energetic, loved life, and often enjoyed music with a cold beer. He was a loving father to his children. Yair was murdered on October 7th and his body is held captive in Gaza. May his memory be a blessing.

Breitbart News visited Nir Oz in November, and documented the aftermath of the mass murder that Hamas perpetrated there, where one-quarter of the residents were either killed or abducted.

Argentinian President Javier Milei visited Kibbutz Nir Oz earlier this month, spending hours touring the kibbutz and issuing a statement of solidarity with Israel in its war against Hamas terrorists.

Dozens of the 130 or so hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza are thought to be dead.

