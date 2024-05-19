Stefanik to Knesset: ‘No Excuse’ for Biden to Halt Arms to Israel

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) told members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, in Jerusalem on Sunday that there was “no excuse” for President Joe Biden to have stopped a shipment of bombs during the war against the Hamas terror group.

Biden confirmed earlier this month that the U.S. had stopped a shipment of bombs and would stop shipments of artillery if Israel continued to press forward against the last Hamas stronghold of Rafah, near the Egyptian border.

The move led to an outcry, especially (though not exclusively) among Republicans. The Jerusalem Post reported:

There is “no excuse” for an American president to block aid to Israel, Rep. Elise Stefanik, Republican of New York’s 21st congressional district, said at a meeting of the Knesset Caucus for Jewish and Pro-Israel Students on Campuses Around the World on Sunday. “I have been clear at home and I will be clear here: There is no excuse for an American president to block aid to Israel – aid that was duly passed by the Congress, or to ease sanctions on Iran, paying a $6 billion ransom to the world’s leading state sponsor of terror, or to dither and hide while our friends fight for their lives. No excuse. Full stop,” Stefanik said. According to Stefanik, the fight against Hamas was one of “good versus evil, civilization versus barbarism, and humanity versus depravity.” She said that the majority of American citizens stood behind Israel.

Late last year, Stefanik questioned the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in a congressional hearing about antisemitism on their campuses.

All gave lackluster answers, triggering public outrage, and the former two presidents resigned shortly thereafter.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.