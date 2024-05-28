Report: Biden Admin Pressing UK, France Not to Confront Iran over Nuclear Program

The Biden administration is reportedly pressuring Britain and France not to confront Iran over its growing nuclear program, including its apparent enrichment of uranium to near-weapons grade, according the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal reported Monday:

The Biden administration is pressing European allies to back off plans to rebuke Iran for advances in its nuclear program, even as it expands its stockpile of near-weapons-grade fissile material to a record level, according to diplomats involved in discussions. The U.S. is arguing against an effort by Britain and France to censure Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s member-state board in early June, the diplomats said. The U.S. has pressed a number of other countries to abstain in a censure vote, saying that is what Washington will do, they said. U.S. officials deny lobbying against a resolution.

The situation recalls that of the early years of the Obama administration, when America’s European allies, having joined the U.S. in sanctions against the Iranian regime, had a stronger position against Iran than the Obama administration, which was looking for an opening for talks that eventually led to the weak Iran nuclear deal.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, the Biden administration met with Iranian officials in Oman to seek a way to avoid a regional escalation of war — meaning, effectively, to reassure Iran that the U.S. would not back further retaliation against Iran for its support for terror groups or for its direct attack on Israel with missiles and drones.

The Biden administration also, inexplicably, offered condolences to Iran on the death of hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress that the condolences were the “ordinary course of business,” even though Raisi had a terrible record of violating human rights and backing terror.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.