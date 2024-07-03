Three people, two of them Jewish, claim they were attacked at a Palestinian Resistance event in Asheville, North Carolina, on June 29.

The three Asheville residents — David Moritz, Monica Buckley, and Bob Campbell — told WPDE they went to the West Asheville Library for an event called “Strategic Lessons from the Palestinian Resistance” where an estimated 60 to 80 people were in attendance.

“Moritz and Buckley, both of whom are Jewish, said they wished to be there to learn about what was being taught in their community,” noted the outlet. “Buckley, who live-streamed the session, said she did so because she feared for her safety.”

The three reportedly live-streamed the talk for roughly a half hour before someone noticed. When the speaker announced they were being streamed, the three were asked if it was to portray the talk positively. A few moments later, someone smacked the phone out of Buckley’s hand.

“I just thought it would be safer to livestream what was happening,” Buckley said.

“I was just sitting there recording the people who were surrounding us, and a woman grabbed the phone and started running towards the door,” she added.

Buckley said violence erupted when she tried to get her phone back.

“I jumped on her to get my phone back. There was a swarm of dozens of people that attacked me, and then and Bob and David came to try to help me and then they were swarmed and attacked also,” Buckley said. “They were hitting me, punching me, punching my wrists, stomping on my ankles. Somebody choked me with something.”

As Breitbart News reported this week, 49 percent of Americans believe that antisemitism has become a serious problem in the United States.

“Forty-nine percent of Americans believe antisemitism is a ‘very serious problem’ in the United States, a recent Gallup survey found,” it said. “The survey published on Monday also said 32 percent of respondents believe it is ‘somewhat of a problem,’ while 10 percent believe it is ‘not much of a problem.'”

