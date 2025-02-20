The Hamas terrorist organization on Thursday released the remains of four Israeli hostages it murdered following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The bodies handed over in a ghoulish Gaza ceremony were said to be of Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was snatched.

The remains were in black coffins and as a final insult, the caskets were locked and presented without a key — offered only after they were paraded before a delirious crowd across the streets of Gaza, according to the NY Post.

Kfir, who was nine months old when he was taken, was the youngest captive.

Hamas alleged all four were killed along with their guards in Israeli airstrikes but offered no evidence to support the claim.

“Our hearts — the hearts of an entire nation — lie in tatters,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a statement.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness. Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely.”

AP reports the terrorists displayed the four black coffins on a stage in the Gaza Strip surrounded by banners, including a large one depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a vampire.

Thousands of people, including large numbers of masked and armed militants, looked on while clapping and cheering as the coffins were loaded onto Red Cross vehicles before being driven to Israeli forces.

Hamas-led terrorists abducted 251 hostages, including some 30 children, in the Oct. 7 attack, in which they also mass murdered some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The terror group is set to free six living hostages on Saturday in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, and says it will release four more bodies next week, completing the ceasefire’s first phase.

That will leave the militants with some 60 hostages, all men, around half of whom are believed to be dead.