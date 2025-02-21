After Sending Wrong Corpse to Israel, Hamas Asks for ‘Hostage’ Body Back

The Hamas terrorist group demanded Friday that Israel repatriate the body it handed over originally claiming it was Shiri Bibas, but Israeli authorities determined was not.

In a statement seen by the Times of Israel, Hamas says it will “examine these allegations very seriously” of mistaken identity and announce the results of its investigation.

As Breitbart News reported, Hamas on Thursday released the remains of what it claimed were four Israeli hostages it murdered following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The bodies handed over in a ghoulish Gaza ceremony were said to be of Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, as well as Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was snatched.

It turns out Shiri Bibas was not among them and Hamas wants what is now says is a “Palestinian woman” sent in error to be sent back straight away.

The Hamas statement reiterates its claim that there may have been an “error or mix up” in bodies found in the rubble of an Israeli airstrike which it said killed Shiri and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir.

Israel said last night that Ariel and Kfir, whose remains were identified after being handed over, were murdered in captivity by terrorists.

The terror group says it remains committed to implementing the current ceasefire-hostage release deal and vows to uphold “all of our obligations,” claiming that it has no interest in holding on to any bodies of hostages.