RAM NOAH EZRA – Pollak: The Shocking Reason Israel Loses the PR War

The late Charlie Kirk sent a private letter in May to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing anguish over the fact that Israel appeared to be losing the “information war” on campus, and in general.

Kirk’s letter is an important document, because it refutes the notion (pushed by the left) that he was somehow antisemitic, or the idea (pushed by some on the far-right) that he was turning against Israel.

But it also highlights a complaint that many supporters of Israel, both Jewish and non-Jewish, have made over the course of the war since the October 7, 2023, terror attacks: that Israel does not do PR very well.

It is important to acknowledge that Israel is losing the battle for public opinion. This is not a new problem, but it has become more evident as the war has continued into what appear to be its final stages in Gaza.

As a general rule, the key to winning the PR war is to win the actual war. When Israel is strong, it has few critics; they emerge, ironically, only after Israel is attacked. But good PR also helps the military effort.

It is also important to note that many of the people enlisted to help with what Israelis call “hasbara” (literally, “explanation”) are professional, hard-working, and creative. The problem is not entirely their fault.

First, it is important to note that Israel faces several structural obstacles to winning any public relations fight.

1. Size. Israel is tiny (10 million people). So is the global Jewish population (16 million). There are over 2 billion Muslims in the world. Many are ill-disposed toward Israel. They will always have a louder voice.

2. Religion. The foundational texts of both Christianity and Islam are critical of Jews for refusing to accept the new faith. That is bound to affect the way at least some people perceive Jews, especially in conflicts.

3. Marxism. Likewise, the foundational texts of Marxism are hostile to Jews. Karl Marx was himself of Jewish descent, but — perhaps for that reason — cast Jews as symbols of the evil capitalist system.

4. Nationalism. Nationalism can be a healthy impulse, but nationalists under many different flags have struggled to integrate Jews into their idea of communal identity. The fact that Jews are often associated with reformist causes tends to reinforce suspicions. And Israel’s success often provokes a perverse kind of envy.

5. Money. Despite antisemitic conspiracy theories suggesting Jews control Hollywood and the media, Arab regimes — notably Qatar — have spent to become dominant in media ownership and social media influence.

6. Terror. The fact that pro-Palestinian activists and radical Muslims are willing to resort to terror has an effect on the kind of news and opinions that are allowed to circulate in the Middle East and beyond.

That does not mean Israel cannot do better. Kirk thought Israel should highlight its democratic nature, the humane way in which it fights wars, and occasions on which Israel has offered to help the United States:

Let Israelis explain in their own words how Israel is a pluralistic society, a free country with elected leaders unlike the surrounding authoritarian Arab nations. Why not show how your hospitals take care of wounded terrorists? Why not show clips of Israel dropping flyers from airplanes warning Gazan civilians to get out of harm’s way? It would have been nice to see an Israeli plane with a Star of David arrive in the U.S. full of supplies after a hurricane. Has Israel offered any assistance to the U.S., insofar as technology to protect our border or with the missile defense shield President Trump has discussed? These are examples of effective messaging showing Israel as a close ally of America.

What Kirk may not have understood — perhaps because he was a relative newcomer to the issue — is that most of his ideas have already been tried. These messages help, but are drowned out by anti-Israel media.

What all of Kirk’s ideas have in common is that they are positive messages about Israel. Experience teaches that negative messages are much more effective — something Kirk understood in his own media strategy.

Kirk is being remembered, appropriately, as a champion of free speech and debate. But he also had strident views, and was not afraid to offend people, whether his targets were transgenderism or Martin Luther King.

Israelis, and Jews, are generally reluctant to adopt negative messaging. Kirk, for example, could get away with saying Islam is not compatible with western civilization. True or not, neither Israel nor Jews would ever say that collectively, even if individuals might agree.

Israel is 20% Muslim and must get along with Muslim neighbors; elsewhere, Jews are a vulnerable minority whose survival depends on a general sense of tolerance.

Israel and the Jewish community have chosen a strategy of unilateral disarmament on negative messaging — and it may be the best strategy, exposing us to abuse but enabling us to ensure our long-term survival.

So while Kirk’s advice is worth taking seriously — and Israel seems to be doing so, hiring PR firms to create social media content — Israel’s best strategy may still be to win the war first and hope the criticism subsides.

The one thing that Israelis and Jews can control is how we feel about ourselves and each other. In that sense, Kirk’s advice to amplify positive messages is on point, and timely, after two years of war and antisemitism.

