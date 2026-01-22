Iran Mocks Europe over Trump Greenland Bid: ‘Could Not Happen to a More Deserving Continent’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissively proclaimed this week that President Donald Trump’s efforts to secure Greenland “could not happen to a more deserving continent,” mocking Europe’s position on Greenland, which is part of North America.

Araghchi made his bitter comments against the European Union on the social media platform Twitter on Tuesday, connecting the Greenland situation to the EU’s support for sanctions on Iran following years of the rogue terrorist regime’s violations of international law, particularly on nuclear development.

Araghchi has been active this week as Iran enters a second month of nationwide protests, in which the regime is estimated to have killed between 5,000 and 20,000 people. In a column published by the Wall Street Journal this week, Araghchi also went on to threaten the United States with war, vowing that the Islamist regime is planning on “firing back with everything we have” if attacked by America again. President Trump approved airstrikes on critical Iranian nuclear development sites in June following the finding by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran had been violating international law with its illicit nuclear development.

Araghchi, in his Twitter message, described Trump’s push for American control of Greenland as a violation of the relationship with Europe and argued that the EU brought it upon itself.

“Sadly for Europe, its current conundrum is the very definition of ‘blowback,'” Araghchi wrote. “The E3/EU faithfully obeyed and even abetted President Trump when he unilaterally abrogated the Iran Nuclear Deal during his first term. In doing so, they should have thought about today.”

The “Iran Nuclear Deal,” formally the “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action” (JCPOA), was an agreement between Iran and a coalition of countries led by the United States signed under former President Barack Obama in 2015. Iran was documented to have begun violating that agreement, which limited its uranium enrichment, almost immediately, and continued to do so for years. President Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, citing Iran’s violations and the lack of consequences for Tehran after doing so. Iran has repeatedly denied the substantial evidence that it has violated the agreement consistently. The JCPOA continues to exist in theory, as the European partners, and China, continue to be a part of it, but the IAEA has dismissed it as irrelevant.

“There is one clear lesson to be drawn from all this: Either ‘all deals are deals,” or ‘no handshake means anything,'” Araghchi continued. “It is that stark, and the consequence of the latter is nothing short of the breakdown of the international order.”

“Case in point: Mr. Trump’s threat to take over Greenland by any means—unlawful as it is under any conception of international law or even a ‘rules-based order’—could not happen to a more deserving continent,” he concluded.

Araghchi was responding to President Trump’s statements throughout his second term as president that he believes the United States should control Greenland, as America, through NATO, already offers Greenland significant security from invasion.

“Every NATO ally has an obligation to be able to defend their own territory, and the fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States,” Trump said during his appearance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, this week. “We saw this in World War II, when Denmark fell to Germany after just six hours of fighting and was totally unable to defend either itself or Greenland.”

“We literally set up bases on Greenland for Denmark. We fought for Denmark. We weren’t fighting for anyone else. We were fighting to save it for Denmark,” he added, explaining that Greenland is technically part of North America and “therefore a core national security interest of the United States of America.”

Trump has attracted some pushback from European leaders, particularly France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, which have all sent a negligible number of troops to Greenland to make a statement after Trump joked that Denmark, which currently owns Denmark, was defending the entire land mass with “two dog sleds.”

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has appeared more open to negotiating more American security on Greenland with Trump. Trump shared a message from Rutte on Tuesday that read, in part, “I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland.”

By Wednesday, both sides announced that, following a meeting with Trump and Rutte, the two had “formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland.” The details have not officially been made public, but reports have speculated that the agreement would involve establishing American bases on Greenland in a permanent manner.

Araghchi’s outrage at the European Union followed the publication of his violent Wall Street Journal column, in which he claimed that Tehran’s feeble response to Trump’s bombing in June was intentional “restraint” that would no longer be in place in the event of another attack. President Trump suggested that American “help is on the way” to the repressed and murdered protesters in January.

“Unlike the restraint Iran showed in June 2025, our powerful armed forces have no qualms about firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack,” Araghchi claimed. “This isn’t a threat, but a reality I feel I need to convey explicitly, because as a diplomat and a veteran, I abhor war.”

“An all-out confrontation will certainly be ferocious and drag on far, far longer than the fantasy timelines that Israel and its proxies are trying to peddle to the White House,” he added. “It will certainly engulf the wider region and have an impact on ordinary people around the globe.”

Araghchi also defended the slaughter of thousands of people following anti-regime protests erupting in December, claiming that the youthful protesters seeking an end to Islamist repression were actually “masked terrorists” who infiltrated what were initially authentic protests. Araghchi praised Iran’s notoriously repressive state security forces as “courageous” and claimed that they had succeeded in having “eliminated” the alleged “terrorists.”

