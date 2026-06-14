President Donald Trump criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel launched strikes against Beirut, Lebanon, questioning “what the f**k” they were doing.

In a post on X, chief foreign correspondent for Fox News, Trey Yingst shared that he spoke with Trump and that a “deal with Iran is expected to be signed in the next 2-3 hours.”

Yingst added that Trump shared that during a call with Netanyahu, he questioned what Israel was doing and that he told Netanyahu not to carry out “additional strikes.”

“President Trump said he asked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ‘what the fu*k are you doing?’ on a call after the Israeli strikes against Beirut,” Yingst added in his post. “He told Netanyahu not to conduct additional strikes.”

“The President told me he will ask Iran not to respond with missile fire toward Israel,” Yingst added.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that Israel’s attack on Lebanon “should not have happened.” Trump also called for “no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon,” and for no more attacks from “any other party” against Israel to occur.

“This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” Trump said. “Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process. We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down.”

Israel’s strike on Beirut comes after Trump said on Saturday, that “a deal with Iran” would be signed on Sunday, prior to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight taking place at the White House. Trump also added on Saturday that Iran “no longer” wanted a nuclear weapon.

“They no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement,” Trump said a Truth Social post on Saturday. “The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL.”