Poll: Strong Majority of U.S. Voters Approve of Trump’s Iran Deal

The signed preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran has a strong majority approval rating amongst American voters, a national survey from Quantus found.

President Donald Trump signed his copy of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to end the hostilities with Iran following the G7 on Wednesday at the Palace of Versailles, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signing his copy remotely.

The text of the MOU puts a 60-day ceasefire and negotiation framework into effect, though key details will require complex cooperation to finalize in the coming weeks and months. While declaring the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts,” the document notes that “the final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war.”

On the U.S. side, the Trump administration has agreed to lift the naval blockade of Iran, work with regional partners to develop a mutually agreed plan with at least $300 billion for the country’s reconstruction and economic development, and terminate sanctions against the country.

Iran has agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and has “reaffirm[ed] that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons.”

Some of the aspects of the agreement come with deadlines for completion from 30 days to 60 days after the MOU’s signing.

“The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days extendable with mutual consent,” the document reads.

Publicly available ship tracking data showed vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, and the average U.S. gas price fell to just short of $4 for the first time in months. Still, that is a dollar more expensive than what the average was before the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Quantus polled 1,000 likely voters on June 16 and 17, with 43 percent saying they “strongly approve” and 13 percent saying they “somewhat approve” of the MOU.

Trump championed the agreement on Truth Social, writing:

OIL IS FLOWING, IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON (THE WORLD WILL BE SAFE!), THE STOCK MARKETS ARE ROARING, JOBS ARE AT RECORDS, AND PRICES ARE DROPPING (AFFORDABILITY!). OUR COUNTRY IS STRONG, SAFE, AND RESPECTED LIKE NEVER BEFORE. “YOU’RE WELCOME!” President DJT

Just eight percent and five percent of respondents said they “strongly” or “somewhat” disapproved, respectively.

President Trump’s overall job approval was still found to be less than positive, however. While 43 percent of survey-takers said they currently approve of the president, 56 percent said they disapprove.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.