British Bar Suspends ICC Prosecutor Who Targeted Netanyahu amid Sexual Misconduct Probe

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) of the United Kingdom announced on Friday that it had decided to temporarily suspend Karim Khan, formerly the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as the ICC addresses allegations that Khan engaged in “non-consensual” sexual activity with a colleague.

The allegations first came to light in late 2024 after Khan had developed a reputation for an aggressive approach that resulted in the international court issuing warrants for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The latter prompted particular global outrage as it was issued in the context of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel in which jihadist terrorists engaged in the mass slaughter of over 1,200 random people, as well as gang rape, torture, desecration of bodies, and other atrocities. The ICC maintains its outstanding warrants for those whose cases Khan prepared despite the investigation and discussion around whether or not he will be allowed to keep his position.

The British Bar Standards Board issued a statement asserting that Khan’s license to practice law was suspended temporarily in light of the allegations.

“Under the BSB’s Enforcement Regulations, the interim suspension must now be considered by an Interim Suspension Panel at a hearing within the next four weeks,” the board explained.

The British Sky News broadcaster published a comment from Khan’s representatives, Carter-Ruck Solicitors, emphasizing that Khan enthusiastically denied that he had engaged in any sexual misconduct or other wrongdoing and, notably, highlighting that the suspension had taken place on June 8, although it was announced on Friday.

“The interim action which has been taken by the Bar Standards Board is based on a decision announced on 8 June 2026 by the Bureau of the Assembly of States Parties of the ICC,” Carter-Ruck Solicitors said in its statement. “Our client highlights that an independent Judicial Panel, appointed by the Bureau itself, came to the unanimous conclusion that the evidence and factual findings by the UN Office of Internal Oversight did not establish misconduct or breach of duty under the relevant legal framework.”

The ICC’s membership — 125 signatory states, America not among them — are scheduled to vote on July 24 to determine whether or not to keep Khan on as top prosecutor. As Sky News explains, 63 countries would have to vote to expel Khan for the motion to have him removed to pass.

Khan was appointment to head the prosecution office of the ICC in 2021. The ICC is a global body created by the Rome Statute that has jurisdiction to process cases in which defendants are accused of war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity. It only has jurisdiction over countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute, however, greatly limiting its scope. The United States is not a party to the statute and has since sanctioned ICC judges and Khan personally for their role in attempting to prosecute Netanyahu.

“The United States has been clear and steadfast in our opposition to the ICC’s politicization, abuse of power, disregard for our national sovereignty, and illegitimate judicial overreach,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in statements following the imposition of sanctions on August 2025. “The Court is a national security threat that has been an instrument for lawfare against the United States and our close ally Israel.”

The controversy surrounding Khan’s personal behavior surfaced in the pages of the British newspapers The Guardian and Daily Mail in late 2024. The outlets reported that someone had accused Khan of “unwanted sexual touching and ‘abuse'” during his time leading the ICC prosecution office. Some reports indicated that the person filing the complaint against Khan was not the alleged victim and that the alleged victim, a woman, had opposed lodging a formal complaint.

“According to a document seen by the Guardian, the accusations against Khan, 54, include unwanted sexual touching and ‘abuse’ over an extended period,” that newspaper reported at the time. “They include an alleged incident in which he is said to have ‘pressed his tongue’ into the woman’s ear.”

The ICC shortly thereafter confirmed to the Daily Mail that it had opened an investigation. Khan also issued an extended statement to the newspaper denying any misconduct and suggesting that the probe was a form of retribution against him for targeting powerful world leaders.

“It is with deep sadness that I understand reports of this nature are to be aired publicly in relation to me… I absolutely can confirm there is no truth to suggestions of misconduct,” Khan’s statement read. “This is a moment in which myself and the International Criminal Court are subject to a wide range of attacks and threats. In recent months my family including my wife and child have also been targeted.”

While Khan had been sidelined since the allegations emerged, the ICC only formally suspended him from his practice after nearly two years of investigation on June 9.

“The decision of the Bureau and the related documentation will remain confidential. The Bureau continues to call for due respect for the privacy and the rights of all parties concerned, as well as for the integrity of the ongoing process,” the ICC’s Assembly of State Parties announced in a statement at the time.

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