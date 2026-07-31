An agreement has been reached for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas in Gaza as a result of work by the Board of Peace, the international coalition launched earlier this year by President Donald Trump.

Trump announced the big news in a Friday evening Truth Social post, calling it a “monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY.”

All other armed groups in Gaza will also be disarmed, with the president explaining that a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace will take over.

“At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks,” Trump continued.

Going on to call the agreement a “major milestone” in his 20-point peace plan for Gaza, the president added that the next steps for disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli forces will come in “structured phases.”

Once disarmament is completed the United Nations-mandated International Stabilization Force (ISF) will work with a “new Palestinian police force” to aid in making Gaza safe.

“One year ago there was a violent raging war, humanitarian crisis and hostages kept in brutal captivity,” Trump wrote. “We have made historic progress and there is still much work to do.”

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Trump went on to thank his team, along with Board of Peace members Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, for their efforts.

“The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will NOT be allowed to rebuild!” he added. “Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE.”

The Board of Peace’s official X account confirmed the agreement had been made, saying it comes after months of “intensive, good faith negotiations to advance President Donald J. Trump’s vision for establishing new governance, security, humanitarian relief, reconstruction, and economic recovery in Gaza as set out in the Comprehensive Peace Plan and U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803.”

“For the first time, Hamas officially has committed to an actionable plan for relinquishing all its weapons, which will be followed by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza,” the board added. “It holds the promise of delivering significant benefits to the people of Gaza, who have waited for too long for a better future, and security to the people of Israel.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.