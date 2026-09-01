U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that U.S. forces launched strikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, adding that the strikes came after “attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on X. “The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region.”

CENTCOM’s announcement comes as the recent “attacks are part of a plan President Trump and his senior aides have been considering in recent days to wage limited strikes in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Iran from rebuilding the radar and missile capabilities it needs to attack ships,” Axios reported.

A U.S. official explained to the outlet that “the idea is to reduce the risk” that Iran not only attacks oil tankers, but “U.S. Navy ships and Air Force aircraft.”

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In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. was “striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz.” Trump added that the “strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait.”

“The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote. “The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan.”

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that on Monday, President Donald Trump “indicated he had ruled out using a nuclear weapon on Iran.”

“They’re totally defeated militarily, so now I defeat them and now I should use a nuclear weapon on top of them?” Trump said in response to a question from a reporter.

Breitbart News’s Joshua Klein previously reported that the United States and Iran had been trading strikes back and forth, with the IRGC launching ballistic missiles and drones at “two U.S.-operated air bases in Jordan.”

The IRGC targeting the American-operated bases came in response to U.S. forces striking “two Iranian launchers on Larak Island” as IRGC forces were seen “preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.”