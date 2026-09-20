President Donald Trump is reportedly “open” to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst shared on Sunday that he had asked Trump about the upcoming U.N. General Assembly, where he is expected to meet with leaders or officials from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

“I asked the President about the U.N. General Assembly this week,” Yingst said. “Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is going to be there, and I asked if he’d be open to meeting with the Iranian leader, and he said he’d probably be open to it, but described this weekend as no different from any other weekend despite these alerts that went out to U.S. citizens across the region.”

Yingst also shared that Trump said he was in a “deciding mode and that very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future.” Yingst added that Trump said his “question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up?”

The news from Yingst comes as Iran-backed Houthi terrorists of Yemen announced they had launched missiles and drones at “‘sensitive’ sites” in Saudi Arabia, CNBC reported:

Iran-backed Houthi rebels based in Yemen said they attacked “sensitive” sites in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh with missiles and drones on Saturday. The Houthi claims came hours after flames and a large plume of smoke were seen near the city’s main airport, but local authorities have not cited the cause.

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In a post on X on Saturday, the State Department issued a security alert that “due to tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation.”

The State Department also warned that United States citizens “currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance and be aware of potential flight cancellations, airspace closures, and travel disruptions.”