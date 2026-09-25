As young people, when we first learned of how the Nazis systematically persecuted and then murdered the Jews, we were horrified, not only by the moral obscenity of it all, but by the fact that, with rare exceptions (Oskar Schindler, the Ten Boom family), such a thing was allowed to happen.

In hindsight, we realized that the signs of what was coming for the Jews were recognizable early on, even before Adolf Hitler formally assumed power in January of 1933. Already there was an organized campaign to blame the Jews for the world’s problems, a propaganda crusade to dehumanize the Jews, boycotts against Jewish businesses, a litany of false accusations (blood libels), scapegoating, and a countless number of what we would call “hate crimes” today.

So, all of us, right around high school age, collectively wondered how it was possible for The Good People to not see the signs and put a stop to it before it became what it did: some six million systematically murdered in Death Camps. And then came our favorite part… The part where we wrote ourselves into this history as the hero…

If I could go back in time, we daydreamed, I would not allow that to happen. I would stand up for the Jews. I would fight the Brownshirts. I would organize raids to liberate the Death Camps. And I would kill Baby Hitler.

Well, here’s your chance…

So, where the hell are you…?

Israel is a tiny dot in the Middle East surrounded by hate, and now that hate is thriving and growing by leaps and bounds right here at home. Today, it’s not young men in brown shirts swarming the streets to bully and intimidate the Jews. Instead, it’s green-and-purple-haired freaks and their professors at our universities spreading this fear and hate.

Then there’s the blood libel about Israel committing a “genocide,” which is straight out of Goebbels’ handbook — a deliberate lie created for one purpose only: to justify violence against Jews.

Genocide?

Famine?

The population in Gaza was 1.3 million in 2006. Today, it’s 2.1 million.

What’s more, the anodyne term “Zionism” has been twisted into the new “vermin.” Good heavens, all “Zionism” means is Jews reclaiming their ancestral homeland, a place called Israel that was theirs as far back as time is recorded. As Bill Maher put it so well, in Israel, the Jews are the “Indians.”

Another blood libel is the tiny dot of Israel smeared as an ethno-state when Arabs make up about 22 percent of the Israeli population. The truth is that Israel’s land mass accounts for less than one-half of one percent of the Middle East. And if you hate ethno-states, how about the other 99.5 percent of the Middle East, which is made up of one ethno-state (i.e., Arabs, Persians, etc.) after another, and where (with very rare and tiny population-wise exceptions) Jews are not welcome. In much of the Middle East, and unlike Israel, Christians are also not welcome.

What is today’s BDS movement if not a boycott against Jews?

Documented hate crimes against Jews have hit new records in America, and all over the world.

The National Socialists (Nazis) were a legitimate political party in Germany dedicated to scapegoating and dehumanizing the Jews.

Today, here in America, the Democrat Party is a legitimate political party dedicated to gaining power by any means, even if that means tolerating a U.S. Senate candidate with a Nazi tattoo, Islamists obtaining and seeking power who openly scapegoat and dehumanize Jews, and a growing base of voters who cloak their siding with Islamic Nazis in niceties.

America’s corporate media, the elite of the elite, have spread blood libels unseen even in 1933.

Worse still, we have watched media pervert the atrocities of October 7 — where the Iran-backed Hamas specifically targeted 1,200 innocent men, women, children, and infants for gang rape, torture, mutilation, and mass murder — into something Israel brought on itself.

Meanwhile, the blood libels continue even as Israel bends over backwards, and does so like no other civilization in history, to avoid harming civilians in a war Israel did not want or start. The same Gazans who cheered October 7 are being fed by Israel with tons and tons of food.

The American entertainment establishment has joined an organized crusade to relentlessly spread these blood libels. Today, you can either condemn the Jews or lose your career.

In the Democrat Party, as well as Hollywood and the media, America’s left-wing Jews have responded as all quislings do: with a cowardly silence hidden in the lie that what has happened again and again and again throughout history cannot happen again. And with the rationalization that the Bad Orange Man’s support for Israel is somehow worse than supporting Hamas Palestine and Hasan Piker.

Where’s Steven Spielberg?

Where’s Chuck Schumer?

Where’s Jake Tapper?

Where’s Jeffrey Katzenberg?

Where’s Josh Shapiro?

Where’s Ezra Klein?

All continue to support a political party that welcomed a guy with a Nazi tattoo, that campaigns with this; a political party eager to see Iran prevail against the U.S. and Israel; the same Iran behind the October 7 massacre.

Democrats, the legacy media, and Hollywood do have the power and authority to bring this growing tolerance and acceptance of antisemitism to an end, to stomp it out with the same energy they put into the “Very Fine People” hoax. They have chosen not to. Chosen. They have made a choice.

In every sense, except a literal one, Baby Hitler has landed on our shores, giving those who daydreamed of going back in time a chance to step up and prove themselves. Well, all they’ve proven is that their reveries of heroism, and all that “Punch a Nazi” boasting, and the endless virtue-signaling of platitudes about tolerance, and the self-aggrandizing concern for minorities and the oppressed, were always and still are bald-faced lies.