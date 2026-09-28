Schools in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, have implemented “remote learning” policies similar to those of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, apparently due to the threat of drone and missile attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi insurgents of Yemen.

The National reported that at least three different schools sent messages to parents on Saturday about keeping their children home and using remote learning during the week ahead. None of the messages explained why the schools would be shuttered to in-person learning and the Saudi Ministry of Education made no public comment on the situation.

Two messages from schools reviewed by Agence France-Presse (AFP) said the administrators were “informed by Saudi authorities that schools must remain closed all week.”

The Jerusalem Post found one notice that said remote learning would be in effect through October 1. The absence of an official statement from the Ministry of Education led to speculation that several schools joined forces to switch to remote education for the week, possibly out of concern over the most recent Houthi drone strikes.

“Saudi schools routinely shift to remote learning during emergencies, and similar decisions have been made in recent months because of severe weather conditions. In previous cases, however, Riyadh’s education administration issued an official announcement explaining the reason for the move,” the Jerusalem Post noted.

The Houthis have been launching attacks at Saudi cities for several weeks. The Saudi-led coalition for Yemen said two Houthi drones launched at Riyadh were intercepted on Saturday, along with two ballistic missiles launched at the city of Khamis Mushait.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), an alliance of Persian Gulf nations, condemned the ongoing Houthi attacks on Saturday.

“This dangerous escalation constitutes a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty, and poses a direct threat to the security and safety of civilians and the stability of the region,” said GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

Parents who spoke to AFP were unhappy with the last-minute school closings, especially since the government offered no reason for its orders.

“When a decision affects an entire school community for a full week, families deserve clear communication and transparency about the reasons behind it,” an unnamed Riyadh parent said.