UAE Supports Trump Peace Plan for Gaza at U.N. General Assembly

Khalifa Shaheen al-Marar, Minister of State for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), touted his country’s efforts at diplomacy and mediation during his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday.

Marar criticized Iran by name for occupying islands that rightfully belong to the UAE and threatening navigation throughout the Strait of Hormuz. He came up short of condemning Iran for attacking the UAE with missiles and drones, however.

“We stress the need to secure and protect the safe flow of supply chains, trade, and energy in accordance with international law, including the law of the sea and the principle of state sovereignty, recognizing these as pillars of food security, development, and prosperity of nations,” he said.

Marar touted the UAE’s history as a “trusted international mediator,” including in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and called for an urgent solution to the brutal civil war in Sudan which has become a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

“As for Gaza, the UAE was among the first to support the framework established by the international community to end the horrific war,” he said.

“We have stressed the need to fully implement the comprehensive plan of President Trump to end the conflict in Gaza and the associated roadmap, including the withdrawal of Israel from the Gaza Strip, the disarmament of Hamas, and the advancement of a serious political horizon, leading to a just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question based on the two state solution,” he continued.

Like other Middle Eastern leaders speaking at this year’s UNGA, Marar was reluctant to mention Hamas or other Palestinian terror groups by name or to acknowledge the horror of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that launched the Gaza War, while he criticized Israel at length for its conduct of the war. He did, however, hint that the Palestinian Authority (PA) would have to live up to certain standards of peaceful and orderly conduct as the government of a potential Palestinian state.

Much of Manar’s brief address was devoted to celebrating the success of the “UAE model” of delivering prosperity by “investing in key pillars of national strength” and developing human capital.

“We will continue to strengthen the UAE’s role as a global hub, connecting markets and capital, opening ever broader horizons for growth. This is the promise that the UAE makes to its people and to all who call it home,” he said.

“It is also the bedrock of our international partnerships, particularly with the nations of the global South and the African continent which have matured into an enduring strategic cooperation rooted in mutual respect and shared interests,” he added.

“The UAE continues to expand its investments in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, healthcare, and education,” he said.

Manar also stressed the need for developing “water security” for the greater Middle East and Africa and for strengthening international law enforcement.

“Two days ago, Abu Dhabi also hosted the opening of the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which highlights the need to keep pace with the rapid technological advancement and to protect societies from the impacts of crime, violence and exploitation,” he noted.

“At the same time, we are investing in the values of tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and inclusion through partnerships that bring together diverse nationalities and religions. We are building a society in which women participate fully, equally, and meaningfully, and in which young people are genuine partners in shaping their future,” he said.

“My country will remain committed to the path of moderation, the rejection of violence and extremism, and the investment in people and in the vast potential with which our region is so richly endowed,” he pledged.