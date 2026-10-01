Saudi Arabia allegedly declined a request from Israel to allow some of its military planes to bring back the stranded passengers of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 following Wednesday’s foiled hijack attempt, according to a report published by Reuters.

On Wednesday, Flydubai Flight FZ1073 became the target of an attempted hijacking attack after one of the copilots of the Boeing 737 aircraft stabbed the other in what Israeli officials report as a “jihadist terrorist attack.”

The plane, and its over 170 Israeli passengers, was flying from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Tel Aviv, Israel, at the time of the incident.

The potential tragedy was fortunately averted thanks to the brave efforts of its passengers, who helped overpower the assaulting copilot.

The plane was diverted to make an emergency landing in Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia and all of its passengers were ultimately returned safely to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the actions of the passengers as heroic and met with Yaniv Hayun, the man who helped overpower the assaulting copilot.

Reuters, citing unnamed security sources, reports that the Israeli Air Force was preparing to send Super Hercules planes to Saudi Arabia to pick up the Israeli passengers. The request, according to the sources, was turned down by Saudi Arabia, a nation that does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The outlet noted Saudi Arabia’s government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

President Donald Trump has made extensive efforts and calls for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and join other Middle Eastern nations in normalizing diplomatic relations with Israel — the Saudi government, however, is yet to accept the invitation.

Per Reuters, a senior Saudi official denied reports indicating that Israeli and Saudi officials have met during Prime Minister Netanyahu’s recent visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, Netanyahu detailed it is still “too early” to say who was behind the attempted terrorist attack involving Flydubai Flight FZ1073 or if the Islamic Regime of Iran has any involvement in the incidents.

Netanyahu detailed that attacking pilot is being investigated in Saudi Arabia and may be sent back to the United Arab Emirates, where he comes from.

“We will be following and possibly also participating in this investigation,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader reportedly pointed out that he does not know “the exact background” of the copilot, affirming “but he obviously hated Israelis.”

Per the Times of Israel, the United Arab Emirates’ Prosecutor General has ordered an investigation into the Flydubai Flight FZ1073 incident to determine the circumstance and motives — including “whether it was linked to any terrorist activity or involved prior planning or direction.”