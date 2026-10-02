VIDEO: Researchers Use Deep-Core Drilling in Search for Noah’s Ark

A team of researchers in Turkey has collected hundreds of samples and taken them to a laboratory for analysis as they continue probing what some believe to be the site of the biblical Noah’s Ark that is recorded in the book of Genesis.

It has been a full year since the Noah’s Ark Research Project began drilling and collecting soil samples at the boat-shaped Durupinar site near Mount Ararat, Fox News reported Friday.

There has been much speculation regarding the area and some geologists have argued it is a natural formation and not an ark, but the project’s vice president, Andrew Jones, said the team has been using deep-core drilling in the area for the first time, and they have been able to go down more than 60 feet to collect samples.

“That’s what we’ll be testing this winter. Just to see if we can find any type of man-made activity or something that suggests decayed wood,” he explained, adding that earlier results showed a difference in soil and the team was eager to investigate further.

Aerial video footage showed the site where the researchers have been working:

Meanwhile, Ken Ham, Christian founder of Kentucky’s Ark Encounter and Answers in Genesis, said people need to be careful about believing claims that the ark has been found, World reported Tuesday.

“Ham urged caution amid those claims, made by Noah’s Ark Scans, an American Christian research company, arguing that Christians risked their own credibility when they exaggerated evidence,” the outlet stated.

In his video, Ham said it is smart to examine new evidence. “Let’s see the actual data. After all, good science welcomes careful investigation,” he cautioned.

According to the Answers in Genesis website:

Noah’s ark was the vessel by which God spared a righteous man, Noah, and his family from God’s judgment against humanity’s wickedness. God commanded Noah to build an ark of specific proportions that would protect and preserve Noah, his family, and the animal kinds that would then repopulate the earth once the global flood event ended. … The search for Noah’s ark has captivated many, with numerous claims and expeditions attempting to locate it on Mount Ararat in Turkey. Over the years, various artifacts and structures have been presented as evidence of the ark’s existence, including wood-like formations and ancient remains. However, many of these findings have been met with skepticism and lack rigorous scientific validation. The search is complicated by factors such as harsh weather conditions, political instability, and the challenge of identifying credible evidence among numerous hoaxes and misinterpretations. Despite the excitement surrounding potential discoveries, no conclusive proof of Noah’s ark has been established. Overall, while the allure of finding the ark continues to inspire exploration, the scientific community remains cautious, recognizing the need for careful analysis and caution when evaluating claims related to its existence.

Click here to read the Biblical account of Noah’s Ark in the book of Genesis.