Iran Welcomes Qatari Mediators to Allegedly Find Resolution to Conflict

A delegation from Qatar arrived in Tehran on Friday morning for another round of talks with Iranian officials, five days after Qatari mediators presented a peace proposal that Iranian officials said was “unacceptable.”

The Qatar delegation on Friday was reportedly headed by a senior adviser to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

Public commentary said the visit would be focused on “strengthening Iran-Qatar relations,” but an official “briefed on the talks” told Reuters on Friday that the Qataris are still trying to “reach a deal between the U.S. and Iran.”

According to this official, the previous Qatari peace proposal was rejected by Iran because it included concessions on nuclear weapons that Iran is not willing to make. The Iranians said they were unwilling to discuss subjects like uranium enrichment until the U.S. unilaterally ends its blockade of Iranian ports and lifts sanctions on oil.

An unnamed Iranian official told The National on Friday that Tehran “welcomes any efforts aimed at negotiations, talks, or collective consultation.”

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Vice President JD Vance has reached out to Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei, formerly head of the terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in a bid to open direct high-level negotiations without using mediators like Qatar.

According to a U.S. official “familiar with the negotiations,” Vance’s letter stressed that America’s key interest is “ensuring that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon,” while he said Iran’s top priorities should be “rebuilding its war- and sanctions-ravaged economy” and “preserving its national sovereignty.”

Vance told Rezaei that meaningful progress was possible, if Iran would “provide representatives who are empowered to discuss the nuclear issues.”

The U.S. official who spoke to the Washington Post suggested Doha, Qatar and Istanbul, Turkey as possible venues for a direct U.S.-Iran meeting — which could be Iran’s last opportunity to avoid renewed U.S.-Israeli military action after the U.S. midterm elections.