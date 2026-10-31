Video: Abdul El-Sayed’s Event with Primary Opponent Haley Stevens Falls Apart Over Anti-Israel PAC Ad

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed is firing back at his primary opponent Rep. Haley Stevens’ (D-MI) 11th-hour request for him to apologize over his comments and a PAC ad about Israel — reportedly killing a joint campaign appearance that was planned for Sunday.

Stevens has said would appear alongside El-Sayed for the first time since their August primary this weekend but recently criticized him over his tepid response to a controversial anti-Israel ad that appeared to link the country to high U.S. grocery prices.

As the New Republic reported:

The video was made by Rebellion PAC, a left-wing fundraising group led by Cenk Uygur of The Young Turks — who Stevens wants everyone to know is also “Hasan Piker’s uncle.” The video, which originally aired in February 2024, blamed the rising price of groceries on America’s continued support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Now, El-Sayed’s campaign has told her to stay away “as not to distract from the central issues of the campaign,” Politico reported Friday.

El-Sayed also responded to Haley with a statement on X, first saying she was funded by “big corporations” and the pro Israel lobby group AIPAC:

“So while Congresswoman Stevens seems intent on relitigating a primary that ended three months ago, let’s all focus on the task at hand: that’s beating Mike Rogers, holding Trump accountable, and getting money out of politics.”

The tension between the two goes back to the senate primary where Stevens did in fact receive millions of dollars from pro-Israel lobby groups, according to the Hill’s coverage Saturday.

Despite that, Stevens still endorsed El-Sayed immediately following the primary.

“But Stevens’s fiancé, who is Jewish, recently said he would vote for former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers over El-Sayed,” the Hill also reported.

Midweek, Stevens confirmed she would support El-Sayed in a CNN interview but added that some Michigan voters are “hurt” and “confused” about the ad linking Israel to grocery prices. By Friday, she was saying El-Sayed did not denounce the ad enough and said she expected him to apologize.

“The ad did not invent its argument; it dramatized one Dr. El-Sayed has made in his own words throughout this campaign: that Israel is the reason Michigan cannot afford schools, healthcare, and child care,” Stevens said. “I therefore expect him to apologize for those statements as well.”

Stevens has said she accepted an invitation from Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), a major leader in the black and Christian communities, to appear alongside the congressman and El-Sayed in a Detroit church service on Sunday.

Whether the two Democrats will make up and the joint appearance will happen is now anybody’s guess.

Meanwhile, Republican candidate Mike Rogers has courted resistant Democrats, mainly Jewish and black voters in metropolitan Detroit, as part of his most recent campaign efforts.

The reliably liberal New Republic also reported Friday that just days before the midterms another Democrat whom it called a “moderate” is “finding ways to undermine” El-Sayed’s campaign.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized El-Sayed, who is a Muslim, on a recent episode of the On Brand podcast after host Donny Deutsch claimed El-Sayed had made “concerning” comments opposing the existence of a Jewish state.

“That’s antisemitic as far as I’m concerned,” Pelosi responded. “No, it’s more than concerning. It’s wrong. It’s wrong, and it isn’t a reflection of the Democrats in the Congress of the United States. This new person in Michigan, we’ll see if he gets elected to the Congress.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.