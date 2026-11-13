Reports: U.N. Atomic Agency ‘Increasingly Concerned’ Iran Won’t Let It Inspect Uranium Facility Trump Bombed

Multiple news reports on Friday claimed to reveal the contents of a confidential report by the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in which it said it was “increasingly concerned” Iran would not allow it to access a uranium enrichment facility in Isfahan.

The facility, identified as the Isfahan Fuel Enrichment Plant (IFEP), was reportedly among the locations that President Donald Trump approved airstrikes against in June 2025, following revelations by the IAEA that Iran had dramatically increased the amount of fissile material in its possession and had now enriched more uranium than necessary for any known civilian activity. The facilities at Fordow and Natanz were also targeted, according to President Trump, to prevent Iran from being able to build a nuclear weapon. The Trump administration has repeatedly asserted that it would take all measures necessary to prevent Iran from possessing a nuclear weapon, citing the radical Islamist regime’s decades of genocidal comments about neighboring Israel.

Iran had admitted to the IAEA that the IFEP existed only a day before Trump bombed it. Since then, Iranian officials have banned the IAEA from inspecting the affected facilities, claiming that the bombing had made it impossible to access the sites. Officials have also aggressively refused to negotiation on the nuclear issue with the United States, demanding the lifting of sanctions and an end to America’s blockade of Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz without any discussion of Iran’s alarming nuclear development.

According to Reuters, the latest confidential IAEA report lamented that, over a year later, Iran has not been transparent about the critical uranium enrichment site and has not allowed inspections.

“The Agency does not know ​IFEP’s exact location, status for safeguards purposes or whether it contains nuclear material,” the report, intended for member countries of the IAEA, allegedly read. “The Agency is also increasingly concerned that Iran has not permitted the Agency.”

The Times of Israel, citing the same report, noted that the IAEA told its member states that it “is not able to conclude that there has been no diversion of declared nuclear material from peaceful nuclear activities in Iran.”

“The director general encourages Iran to consider technical and gradual measures by which conditions are achieved that allow for the return of agency inspectors to Iran,” the Times of Israel quoted the report as continuing. The director-general, Rafael Grossi, was responsible for the June 2025 report that prompted the IAEA to find Iran in breach of international law on nuclear development and immediately preceded Trump’s airstrikes. Grossi, notably, is running to replace U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres when his term concludes next year.

While the IAEA “acknowledged that the military attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities and sites created an unprecedented situation,” it nonetheless insisted on access to the sites, asserting that the lack of information creates a “serious proliferation concern [that] needs to be rectified with the utmost urgency.”

Grossi has repeatedly complained of a lack of access to the sites. In remarks to reporters in March, he identified Isfahan as the most urgent of the sites to inspect, stating that the IAEA had reason to believe it was in possession of the most enriched uranium of the three facilities.

“What we believe is that Isfahan had ​until our last inspection a bit more than 200 kg, maybe a little bit more than that, ​of 60% uranium,” he explained at the time, saying the known enriched uranium stockpile was “mainly” at the Isfahan facility. “The widespread assumption is that the material is still there. So we haven’t seen – and not only us … – movement indicating that the material could have been transferred.”

Iranian leaders have made no indication that they are open to shutting down uranium enrichment activities and have insisted that IAEA inspections are impossible due to last year’s airstrikes.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency has no mechanism or protocol for inspecting damaged nuclear facilities under the current circumstances,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in an interview this week. Baqaei asserted that any surrendering of enriched uranium to be taken out of the country was “off the table.”

The Times of Israel reported that, in recent replies to the IAEA, Iranian officials claimed legally required inspections were impossible due to “a series of persistent, explicit, and public threats by the President of the United States of America … to commit further acts of armed aggression.”

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