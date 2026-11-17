Prosecutors in Bahrain announced on Monday that over 50 Shiite Muslim clerics and influencers have been sentenced to life in prison for colluding with Iran to attack Bahrain.

Bahrain is a Sunni Muslim monarchy with a restless Shiite Muslim population. Shiites are actually the majority, making up somewhere between 55 percent and 65 percent of Bahrain’s citizens. Christians, Jews, Hindus, and members of the Persian-descended Baha’i faith make up about 20 percent.

After the beginning of the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict in late February, Iran began launching missiles and drones at most of its neighbors, including Bahrain. The government of Bahrain, which has long blamed Iran for fomenting unrest and sedition among the Shiite population, accused Shiites of helping Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with targeting for its missiles and drones.

Many Shiites openly cheered Iran’s attacks and celebrated damage to U.S. military installations in Bahrain, prompting a major police crackdown. Critics of the monarchy accused it of using the regional conflict as an excuse to persecute the Shiites as dozens of arrests were made.

According to the London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), 64 defendants received life sentences and five others were given 15 years in prison at the conclusion of trials that began in July. Some other defendants faced steep fines and confiscation of their property, and the government of Bahrain has stripped dozens of Shiites of their citizenship for expressing “sympathy and praise for Iran’s hostile and criminal acts.”

BIRD said 60 of those defendants were Shiite clerics, including Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, one of the top Shiite spiritual leaders in Bahrain. Qassim was exiled from Bahrain in 2016 and now lives in Iran, so his sentencing in absentia was purely symbolic.

BIRD and other human rights groups claimed the Shiite detainees have been abused, including torture, and their trials were rigged to produce guilty outcomes.

“This prosecution has torn religious leaders from their congregations and left families living under threats, fear and uncertainty,” said BIRD director Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei.

“Since Bahrain’s judiciary was established in the 1920s, the country has never witnessed persecution of Shia clerics on this scale. This is an attack on the faith and identity of Bahrain’s Shia community,” Alwadaei said.

Bahraini prosecutors said the defendants were members of terrorist cells funded and directed by Iran. The evidence against them included paper and electronic documents, communications between defendants and Iranian intelligence agents, and recordings of seditious sermons delivered by the accused clerics.

Those sermons allegedly promoted Wilayat al-Faqih, the religious-imperialist ideology of Iran, which nominally gives the Iranian theocracy command over all Shiites in other countries who subscribe to the Iranian state religion. Lawyers for some of the defendants insisted their clients had made public statements rejecting Tehran’s authority over them.

Bahrain has also prosecuted its citizens for spreading footage of Iran’s attacks online. This was criminalized early in the conflict on the grounds that it would help Iran assess the damage from its attacks and refine its targeting, and could also demoralize the populace.

Qais al-Khazali, leader of an Iran-backed Shiite movement called Asaib Ahl Al-Haq (AAH) in Iraq, on Monday accused the Bahraini monarchy of trying to subjugate, or even, destroy, its Shiite community.

“The imprisonment of more than sixty pious and devout scholars is not merely a trial of individuals, but a blatant act of aggression and a transparent attempt to eliminate the Shiite presence and target the religious and national identity of Bahraini Shiites completely,” Khazali said.

Iran attacked Bahrain again on Friday and Sunday, launching drones against a U.S. air defense radar facility at Bahrain’s al-Riffa airbase. The U.S. military said all of Iran’s drones were intercepted.

“The Kingdom of Bahrain condemns in the strongest terms the continued brutal Iranian attacks on its territory and holds Iran fully responsible for their consequences,” said the Bahraini foreign ministry.