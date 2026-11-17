Iran launched drones at an American radar facility in Bahrain on Tuesday, marking Iran’s third strike on Bahrain since Friday.

Bahrain’s defense forces said they were able to intercept all of Iran’s drones, and the U.S. military reported no damage or injuries.

Iran attacked the early warning radar system at Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain for the first time on Friday, then launched six drones at a U.S. air defense radar near the Al-Rifaa helicopter base on Sunday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) made propaganda claims that both targets were “destroyed,” but Bahraini and American officials said no significant damage was inflicted by either attack, and then Iran struck the supposedly “destroyed” Sheikh Isa radar again on Tuesday.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the IRGC’s claims to have “hit a military radar system at a base in Bahrain” on Tuesday were false.

“Multiple Iranian one-way attack drones launched by the IRGC today towards Bahrain were intercepted without any damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel,” CENTCOM said.

The IRGC issued a statement on Tuesday that justified its attacks on Bahrain as retaliation for U.S. surveillance operations and strikes on Iranian communications systems.

“Continued aggression against the country’s airspace, as well as the use of regional military bases and facilities for hostile acts against Iran, will not go unanswered,” the IRGC said.

Iran’s increasingly belligerent behavior, including more attacks on civilian ships in the Strait of Hormuz and threats to assassinate American officials, has escalated even as Iranian officials met with Qatari mediators in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to discuss a peace deal with the United States.

Qatar said the discussion was focused on “bridging perspectives and narrowing the gap between proposals ⁠presented on the ground.”

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Oman to discuss “safeguarding maritime ​corridors and ensuring the smooth flow of global shipping and trade,” as the Omani foreign ministry put it.

“These efforts aim to expand areas of ​mutual understanding among the concerned parties and prevent the widening of the crisis and its repercussions,” Oman added.

Iran has been trying since March to enlist Oman, which lies on the other side of the Strait of Hormuz, in a scheme for extorting “fees” for safe passage from international shipping. Oman has thus far been content to allow ships to pass through its territorial waters under U.S. protection, while Iran launches terrorist attacks on those ships with drones, missiles, and mines.

The IRGC claims several tankers have been sunk or set ablaze by its mines while attempting to use “unauthorized” passages through the Strait of Hormuz over the past week, but most of those claims are unconfirmed.

On Tuesday, the U.K. Maritime Operations center (UKMTO) said an unidentified tanker was attacked twice while sailing along the coast of Oman. The first attack on Monday caused a fire in the engine room, but did not injure the crew. The second attack on Tuesday may have caused more severe damage, as UKMTO said the crew was now “unaccounted for.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned Iran’s attacks on Bahrain after speaking with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashind al-Zayani on Monday.

According to a State Department readout of the call, Rubio “reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to the security of Bahrain and all our Gulf partners” during the call.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar were also quick to condemn the Iranian attacks on Bahrain.

The UAE foreign ministry denounced Iran’s actions as a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said Iran’s strikes on Bahrain violated international law, and were “undermining efforts for peace and efforts made to maintain the security and stability of the region and its people.”