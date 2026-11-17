Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Tuesday compared U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Adolf Hitler because Rubio quoted a Roman general when he warned the International Criminal Court (ICC) against threatening American sovereignty.

Rubio gave an address to the Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in Washington, DC, on Friday, in which he discussed maintaining American sovereignty against challenges from transnational institutions.

The secretary of state criticized the Trump administration’s domestic political adversaries for trying to use the ICC, United Nations, and other international bodies to interfere with American foreign and domestic policies.

“For this global elite, international law is not a neutral body of rules; international law is an instrument, an instrument to advance their interests under the pretense of universal principles,” he said.

Rubio saluted President Donald Trump’s “unprecedented decision to sanction the fake International Criminal Court,” which he denounced as “an unelected world tribunal, which claims to supersede the laws and constitutions of sovereign states.”

“Americans have never agreed to submit to the ICC’s authority, but that court and its allies in the global bureaucracy have appointed themselves judge and jury and executioner of the international order, ruling over all,” he said.

The sanctions Rubio referred to were imposed in early October, cutting the ICC off from America’s financial services, technology, and currency. Rubio made similar comments at the time about America’s lack of membership in the ICC, which he described as a “rogue court” that had no jurisdiction over Americans.

“They think they have the right to rule over everyone, but they are accountable to no one, armed with the power to investigate, to prosecute, to persecute, and to jail our citizens according to laws we neither consent nor control,” Rubio said of the ICC on Friday.

“If they’re foolish enough to try to enforce their paper decrees on Americans, our answer will probably be the same as the Roman general, Pompey, when he said to those who were trying to invoke their cities’ charters against his legions: ‘Stop quoting laws to men with swords.’ Not politically correct to say that, but that’s what he said,” Rubio continued, drawing some laughter from the crowd.

Rubio’s choice of historic allusion, enthusiastically seconded by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on social media, drew some flustered criticism from people who thought it was somehow inappropriate for a U.S. official to suggest the U.S. military might oppose an international body the U.S. does not belong to using force against American citizens, in the name of a treaty the U.S. did not sign.

“The sentiment represents a stark turn away from the rules-based order that the US helped create after World War II, as well as the values that the country has championed — but often failed to live up to — as a defender of international law,” gasped Eric Martin at Bloomberg News, having apparently missed the part of the story where America never joined the ICC.

For the benefit of anyone still fuzzy on this point, President Bill Clinton signed the ICC’s enabling document, the Rome Statute, in 2000, but he never submitted it to the Senate for ratification. His successor, President George W. Bush, formally withdrew America’s signature in 2002. The ICC thus has absolutely no legal jurisdiction over American citizens.

The Bush administration was concerned that hostile powers would abuse the ICC to persecute American troops serving abroad. To prove how serious it was, the Bush administration suspended military aid to countries that did not promise to exempt American service members from ICC prosecutions. The Bush State Department said this measure was necessary precisely because America did not want to undermine the ICC for those countries that chose to ratify the Rome Statute and, in return, it asked for those nations to respect America’s sovereign decision not to join.

As comical as this media outrage was, it paled beside the absurdity of the genuinely barbaric Iranian regime – the world’s worst state sponsor of international terrorism, a militaristic theocracy that does not hesitate to gun down thousands of its own citizens to remain in power – taking cheap shots at Rubio for daring to quote Pompey.

“Humanity has already paid a heavy price for its indifference toward such a destructive argument,” Baqaei said in response to Rubio’s remarks – even as Iran was launching drones at Bahrain and lawlessly attacking civilian ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Following the Reichstag fire, Hitler invoked national security to declare a state of emergency, suspend fundamental rights, and pave the way for dictatorship. He did not abolish the law outright; he hollowed it out from within, invoking necessity as a justification for dismantling the very principles it was meant to uphold,” Baqaei pontificated.

“If the United States believes that wielding the sword places it above the law, what meaningful distinction remains between this logic and the one employed by ISIS?” he asked, carefully choosing one of the few violent terrorist organizations that Iran probably is not sending money and missiles to.

“A government that refuses to restrain itself cannot indefinitely guarantee the freedom of others,” concluded the foreign ministry mouthpiece of a theocracy that beats young women to death for not wearing their headscarves properly.