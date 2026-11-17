An Iranian official claimed that Tehran will not bend to U.S. pressure unlike Cuba or Venezuela.

The comments drew criticism from a Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister, who deemed the remarks “disparaging.”

The conflict signals the strained relationship between once close allies Venezuela and Iran following the arrest of Nicolás Maduro.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi over the weekend claimed that the United States will not “bend” the rogue Islamic regime — unlike what America supposedly did to Cuba and Venezuela, two longtime allies of Iran.

According to the Spanish news agency EFE, Deputy Minister Garibabadi delivered his criticism of Iran’s fellow anti-U.S. partners in Latin America during an interview with an Iranian state broadcaster. Per the Times of India, the Fars News Agency carried the interview. The official reportedly affirmed that Tehran is preparing for “three possible scenarios” amid its ongoing conflict with the United States: “diplomacy, an economic blockade, and military aggression.”

The official reportedly threatened that Iran will not wait for the U.S. to launch another attack before responding and affirmed, “Iran is not Cuba that you can blockade, nor is it Venezuela that you can force to surrender.”

The comments appear to refer to President Donald Trump’s pressure campaign against the Cuban communist regime, the arrest of Venezuela’s deposed socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro, and the start of the Venezuelan socialist regime’s collaboration with America under the leadership of “acting president” Delcy Rodríguez. Gharibabadi also questioned the efficacy of the United States’ economic pressure and sanction policies against the rogue Islamic regime, claiming that said measures have not achieved their intended objectives.

Per Al-Jazeera, Gharibabadi affirmed in the same interview that U.S. forces “have had no success with either an air blockade or a land blockade” in Iran while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is currently producing missiles with “new ranges.”

The Iranian deputy foreign minister reiterated his assertions on Cuba and Venezuela in an early Tuesday morning social media post written in Persian and reported by Iran’s state-run Mehr News agency.

“The kidnapping of the President of Venezuela and the intensification of the economic blockade against Cuba are examples of the United States’ unlawful actions against independent nations,” the message read. “But the history of these countries has shown that it is not the White House, but the will of the independent and resilient people of these nations that determines their destiny.”

On Monday evening, Eduardo Ramírez Castro — the Venezuelan regime’s deputy foreign minister for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania — objected to Gharibabadi’s remarks while speaking on behalf of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry. Ramírez Castro, in a social media post, asserted that the Iranian official’s remarks “disparage the people of Venezuela.”

“Venezuela is a peaceful and compassionate country that advocates for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy; at the same time, we call for respect for our national institutions and an end to all comparisons or insinuations regarding our people,” the post read in part.

“We reiterate our desire for peace and well-being for the peoples of the world,” the text concluded.

No Cuban regime official has publicly commented on Kazem Gharibabadi’s remarks on Cuba and Venezuela at press time. In the case of Venezuela, Ramírez Castro is the only official from the socialist regime that has publicly condemned the remarks at press time.

The arrest of Nicolás Maduro — who maintained a firm alliance with Iran in the years that he was in power — appears to have strained the relationship between the two once-close anti-U.S. allies. Gharibabadi’s remarks mark the second time that an official of the Iranian regime has criticized his Venezuelan allies following the arrest of the deposed socialist dictator and the restoration of Venezuela’s traditional diplomatic ties and collaboration with the United States.

A similar incident occurred in late July. At the time, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi derided the Venezuelan regime by reportedly affirming that Iran is not like Venezuela, “where they take one person and everyone else gets scared and backs down.”

The Venezuelan regime responded to Araghchi’s comments by summoning Iranian ambassador to Caracas Ali Chegini and presenting him with an official protest note demanding the “cessation of all allusion or comparison that undermines the dignity, sovereignty, institutional framework, or good name of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.”

The Foreign Ministry, however, did not specify at the time if Araghchi’s remarks were the “derogatory and inappropriate” statements that it made mention of on the protest note.

Prior to Maduro’s arrest, the Venezuelan and Iranian regime maintained deeply friendly ties that were originally established during the rule of late dictator Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), who easily bonded with the rogue Islamists over their shared anti-U.S. stances. After succeeding Chávez in 2013, Maduro further deepened the collaboration with Iran while at the same time becoming increasingly dependent on the Iranian regime to “repair” the nation’s oil industry and other infrastructure after decades of socialist mismanagement pushed Venezuela to the brink of complete ruin.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.