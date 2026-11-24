Iran’s missing “supreme leader” issued a statement on the importance of his regime supporting pro-birth policies to boost the national population.

Iran’s birth rate is estimated to be between 1.3 and 1.7 children per woman, far below the 2.1 necessary to keep the population stable.

Iran’s own decades of anti-natalist policies, coupled with the collapse of its economy, have dramatically suppressed the birth rate.

Iranian “supreme leader” Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since inheriting the title in March, issued a statement on Tuesday urging his people to have more children, describing Iran as possessing an “imperative of increasing the future population.”

The message, published by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on Tuesday but described as being written in anticipation of an event honoring the “Fourth National Population Rejuvenation Award” on Wednesday, described large Iranian families as necessary to fight the “malicious intentions of the enemy,” presumably Israel and the United States. It follows a turbulent weekend in the country in which widespread protests by retirees, small business owners, and truck drivers threatened to paralyze the country. The protests are a response to the dire state of the country’s economy, hurt by soaring inflation of the national currency, the rial, in the ongoing conflict with America.

Khamenei, who succeeded his father Ali Khamenei after American airstrikes eliminated the elderly dictator in March, has yet to be seen in public or issue audio or video messages since his rise to power. The absence of any proof of life except for written messages, which do not prove that he is in charge of Iran, has led to widespread speculation that the younger Khamenei was severely injured during those airstrikes or is otherwise incapable of running the country.

“Among the key factors contributing to national strength, progress, and the attainment of a stronger-than-ever Iran, the imperative of increasing the future population of our dear Iran, while preserving all desirable quantitative and qualitative dimensions, is of paramount importance,” Khamenei’s written message read in part, later adding, “It’s also influential in repelling and removing the threats and malicious intentions of the enemy.”

Khamenei described creating a welcoming atmosphere for Iranians to grow large families as the responsibility of his bloodthirsty regime, which reportedly reduced the population of the country by as many as 30,000 at the beginning of the year by killing unarmed protesters, many of them young students who did not get the opportunity to start their own families.

“Improving various infrastructures and aspects related to strengthening the foundation of the family must be a permanent element in the effort to correct the country’s population curve, just as giving due attention to related individual concerns is also necessary,” Khamenei allegedly wrote. “Giving serious, comprehensive attention to the matter of facilitating marriage at a young age… supporting childbearing; promoting a family-centered culture; and introducing successful examples in this area are all effective steps on the path to making Iran stronger.”

The letter from the alleged “supreme leader” acknowledged that aggressive anti-childbirth policies during the reign of his father and that of his predecessor, Ruhollah Khomenei, jeopardized the nation’s birth rate and continue to threaten the stability of the country. Khamenei referred to a “lengthy, detrimental period of negligence” on behalf of the Iranian government and insisted that he would address “shortcomings arising from certain past population policies.”

Both Iranian officials and the United Nations have estimated the country’s fertility rate to be well below the “replacement rate” of 2.1 births per woman of childbearing age, the number necessary for the population to remain stable. According to Iran’s National Population Headquarters in an update this month, the country’s fertility rate is hovering around 1.34 births per woman. The U.N. estimates the birth rate at the slightly higher, but still insufficient, 1.7 births per mother. For comparison, the United States has documented its fertility rate at around 1.6 births per woman, while China, whose population is believed to be in freefall as a result of decades of its violent communist “one-child policy,” logged a birth rate of just one child per woman in the past year.

Ali Khamenei began to discuss easing birth control and population restrictions in 2012, according to a report this week by Iran Wire that recalled the regime’s attempts to suppress the birth rate for much of the Islamic terrorist “revolution.” The pace of change was glacial, as the Iranian government only began to expand parental subsidies with a law overhauling policy in 2021. The policy change did little to inspire repressed young Iranians to start families, however, and the birth rate continued to slip.

The economic situation has also worsened since the expansion of pro-birth policies. Following the eruption of the current conflict between Washington and Tehran, the Trump administration has greatly expanded sanctions on the regime and imposed a blockade on its oil shipments in the Strait of Hormuz, devastating Iran’s economy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced another round of such sanctions targeting over two dozen exchange houses, front companies, and individuals linked to Iran this week, calling the targets the country’s “last financial lifeline.”

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