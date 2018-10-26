Bernie Hits California Campaign Trail for Democrat Mike Levin

Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders is campaigning for Pelosi-loving Democrat congressional candidate Mike Levin in his bid to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa in California.

Sanders will rally voters at Mira Costa College Friday night for Levin. Democratic candidate for governor Gavin Newsom and rumored 2020 hopeful Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will join Sanders for the event.

The visit comes on the heels of a September visit from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi who campaigned for Levin in the district. Levin called Pelosi one of his political heroes despite many other Democrats distancing themselves from the unpopular Democrat. Pelosi has continued to make moves aimed at returning to the position of Speaker of the House. Her popularity has hit a nine-year low.

Democrats have highly targeted the district that Issa held onto by less than one percent in 2016. Republican Diane Harkey is locked in a fierce battle with Levin to try and hold the seat that could contribute to Democrats returning to a majority in the House of Representatives. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the district in 2016.

Sanders will also campaign Sunday for Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democrat running to take Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter in California’s 50th district.

The visit marks the conclusion of a nine-state tour for Sanders.

The 49th congressional district currently represented by Issa spans portions of San Diego and Orange counties.

Sponsors for Friday’s rally include, “California Democratic Party, Grassroots Resources, IBEW Local, Mike Levin & Scott Peters Congressional Campaigns, San Diego Building Trades Unions, North County Young Democrats, and Democrats of Miracosta College,” according to the San Diego Free Press.

